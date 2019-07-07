Rast seals pole for DTM Norisring finale in the final minute

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Rast seals Norisring pole with last-minute lap
Rast seals Norisring pole with last-minute lap

Championship leader Rene Rast secured pole position for the second Norisring DTM race in a pulsating end to second qualifying.

Rast, who won Saturday's opening race despite stalling from third on the grid, set a 46.146s lap time with 30 seconds left on the clock to head an Audi top-four lockout.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Most drivers had only set banker laps by the time the session was red flagged after five minutes when BMW driver Timo Glock stopped exiting the chicane.

That stoppage also prompted a split in strategies, as a handful of drivers opted to head out immediately when the session restarted following a five-minute delay while others held station in their garages.

Race one polesitter Nico Muller was one of those to head straight back on track, and immediately beat Loic Duval's early benchmark with a new best of 46.264s.

Jamie Green got closest to that initially, lapping just 0.060s slower, before Muller then found more time to extend his narrow advantage.

Green then went quicker still as the session approached its conclusion, setting a 46.153s that appeared to be good enough for pole - even when Muller matched that time.

But Rast struck late to secure his third pole position of 2019, beating Green's previous best by a mere seven thousandths.

Rast seals Norisring pole with last-minute lap
Rast seals Norisring pole with last-minute lap

Green was provisionally second ahead of Muller, but he, sixth-place qualifier Mike Rockenfeller and Jake Dennis were later relegated five places for not respecting the red-flag procedure.

Muller will therefore start second ahead of Duval, while Phillip Eng will be BMW's lead representative in fourth after qualifying just 0.046s away from pole.

A pair of BMWs were next up in the order; Bruno Spengler will start fifth ahead of Sheldon van der Linde, while Green slots in ahead of Marco Wittmann.

The customer WRT Audi of Jonathan Aberdein and Robin Frijns complete the top 10, with Rockenfeller 11th.

Daniel Juncadella was again fastest of the R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantages, beating team-mate Paul di Resta to 13th by 0.033s.

Ferdinand Habsburg got his Vantage ahead of the second WRT Audi of Pietro Fittipaldi, while Glock - who was not able to register a representative time before he stopped - will start 17th ahead of Dennis.

Qualifying result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

46.146s

16

2

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

0.007s

21

3

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

0.007s

20

4

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

0.040s

15

5

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

0.046s

14

6

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

0.111s

17

7

Bruno Spengler

RMG

BMW

0.227s

17

8

Sheldon van der Linde

RBM

BMW

0.344s

18

9

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

0.368s

16

10

Jonathan Aberdein

WRT

Audi

0.418s

17

11

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

0.445s

16

12

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

0.458s

15

13

Daniel Juncadella

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

0.566s

17

14

Paul Di Resta

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

0.599s

20

15

Ferdinand Habsburg

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

0.604s

19

16

Pietro Fittipaldi

Rosberg

Audi

0.631s

18

17

Jake Dennis

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

0.804s

20

18

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

5.737s

5


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next

Back