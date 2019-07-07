Rast seals pole for DTM Norisring finale in the final minute
Championship leader Rene Rast secured pole position for the second Norisring DTM race in a pulsating end to second qualifying.
Rast, who won Saturday's opening race despite stalling from third on the grid, set a 46.146s lap time with 30 seconds left on the clock to head an Audi top-four lockout.
Most drivers had only set banker laps by the time the session was red flagged after five minutes when BMW driver Timo Glock stopped exiting the chicane.
That stoppage also prompted a split in strategies, as a handful of drivers opted to head out immediately when the session restarted following a five-minute delay while others held station in their garages.
Race one polesitter Nico Muller was one of those to head straight back on track, and immediately beat Loic Duval's early benchmark with a new best of 46.264s.
Jamie Green got closest to that initially, lapping just 0.060s slower, before Muller then found more time to extend his narrow advantage.
Green then went quicker still as the session approached its conclusion, setting a 46.153s that appeared to be good enough for pole - even when Muller matched that time.
But Rast struck late to secure his third pole position of 2019, beating Green's previous best by a mere seven thousandths.
Green was provisionally second ahead of Muller, but he, sixth-place qualifier Mike Rockenfeller and Jake Dennis were later relegated five places for not respecting the red-flag procedure.
Muller will therefore start second ahead of Duval, while Phillip Eng will be BMW's lead representative in fourth after qualifying just 0.046s away from pole.
A pair of BMWs were next up in the order; Bruno Spengler will start fifth ahead of Sheldon van der Linde, while Green slots in ahead of Marco Wittmann.
The customer WRT Audi of Jonathan Aberdein and Robin Frijns complete the top 10, with Rockenfeller 11th.
Daniel Juncadella was again fastest of the R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantages, beating team-mate Paul di Resta to 13th by 0.033s.
Ferdinand Habsburg got his Vantage ahead of the second WRT Audi of Pietro Fittipaldi, while Glock - who was not able to register a representative time before he stopped - will start 17th ahead of Dennis.
Qualifying result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
46.146s
16
2
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
0.007s
21
3
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
0.007s
20
4
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
0.040s
15
5
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
0.046s
14
6
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
0.111s
17
7
Bruno Spengler
RMG
BMW
0.227s
17
8
Sheldon van der Linde
RBM
BMW
0.344s
18
9
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
0.368s
16
10
Jonathan Aberdein
WRT
Audi
0.418s
17
11
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
0.445s
16
12
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
0.458s
15
13
Daniel Juncadella
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
0.566s
17
14
Paul Di Resta
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
0.599s
20
15
Ferdinand Habsburg
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
0.604s
19
16
Pietro Fittipaldi
Rosberg
Audi
0.631s
18
17
Jake Dennis
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
0.804s
20
18
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
5.737s
5
