Rast bags Nurburgring DTM pole, BMW back on front row
Rene Rast took his seventh pole position of the 2019 DTM season at the Nurburgring, with BMW making a surprise improvement as Bruno Spengler sealed a front-row start.
Rast's final-minute lap was enough to secure pole courtesy of a 1m19.642s lap, as BMW put up sterner opposition in a bid to secure its first pole since the Brands Hatch opener in August.
While Rast was placed under investigation for speeding in the pitlane, he was only hit with a fine for the transgression.
Spengler's 1m19.822s best was enough for second and put him clear of Rast's main title rival Nico Muller.
Muller managed to jump from the fringes of the top 10 to third in the last minute, allowing Rast to grow his title advantage by two points to a margin of 22 with four races remaining.
Mike Rockenfeller - who topped yesterday's second practice session - qualified in fourth ahead of WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein, with the pair both taking it in turns to lead the times during the session.
Sheldon van der Linde also briefly topped the times during a flurry of late fast laps at the Nurburgring but was shuffled down to sixth ahead of BMW stablemate Timo Glock.
Loic Duval, Jamie Green and Robin Frijns made it seven Audis in the top 10 by taking eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.
Marco Wittmann was a surprising 11th, having seen an initial bid at a fast lap hindered by coming across Green at the Coca-Cola Kurve right before beginning his effort.
Green was placed under investigation for blocking Wittmann, but cleared of any infringement.
Wittman also ran wide at the long Mercedes Arena bend minutes later in a scrappy session.
WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi was 12th ahead of BMW's Philipp Eng, who caused a late yellow flag when he pulled off the track with a gearbox problem.
Paul Di Resta was the leading R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver in 14th, placing ahead of Joel Eriksson's BMW.
Di Resta's team-mates Jake Dennis and Daniel Juncadella followed in 15th and 16th, while the final Aston of Ferdinand Habsburg was 18th after retiring during the session.
Following qualifying, both Eng and Dennis were disqualified for "illegal work under parc ferme conditions" - according to a DMSB bulletin.
A clarification from the DMSB relating to the Lausitzring confirmed that Habsburg will take a five-place grid penalty for the opener.
This was due to the Aston driver picking up a thrid reprimand of the season at the Lausitzring.
Qualifying result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
1m19.642s
12
2
Bruno Spengler
RMG
BMW
0.180s
11
3
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
0.266s
12
4
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
0.272s
11
5
Jonathan Aberdein
WRT
Audi
0.301s
10
6
Sheldon van der Linde
RBM
BMW
0.466s
12
7
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
0.499s
11
8
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
0.535s
12
9
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
0.554s
13
10
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
0.573s
10
11
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
0.826s
12
12
Pietro Fittipaldi
WRT
Audi
0.843s
12
13
Paul Di Resta
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
0.860s
12
14
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
0.917s
12
15
Daniel Juncadella
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
1.108s
12
16
Ferdinand Habsburg
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
5.497s
6
-
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
-
10
-
Jake Dennis
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
-
11
