Rasputin steals the show in the new trailer for 'The King's Man'

Boney M might have focused on his credentials as a 'love machine', but the new trailer for The King's Man is focusing instead on Grigori Rasputin's homicidal tendencies.

A new clip for the prequel has dropped, in which the origins of the independent intelligence agency will be explored, pitting the gentlemen spies against the Russian puppet-master.

Rhys Ifans' growling chaos-monger is front and centre, performing some impressive dance-based fighting moves, as he locks horns with Ralph Fiennes Duke of Oxford, founding member of the secret society.

Rhys Ifans in The King's Man (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

And for an actor better known for his more nuanced and cerebral performances, Fiennes has been transformed into a paid-up action hero by director Matthew Vaughn, also helmsman of the previous two Kingsman movies.

Per the movie's official synopsis: “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them.”

Harris Dickinson plays the protege Conrad, alongside a sturdy cast including Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Tom Hollander, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci and Daniel Bruhl.

Bruhl plays Felix Yusupov, incidentally, the Russian prince who assassinated Rasputin, so there's a possible insight into the plot here too.

The movie is set to land on 18 September.