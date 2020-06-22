Rasputin steals the show in the new trailer for 'The King's Man'
Boney M might have focused on his credentials as a 'love machine', but the new trailer for The King's Man is focusing instead on Grigori Rasputin's homicidal tendencies.
A new clip for the prequel has dropped, in which the origins of the independent intelligence agency will be explored, pitting the gentlemen spies against the Russian puppet-master.
Rhys Ifans' growling chaos-monger is front and centre, performing some impressive dance-based fighting moves, as he locks horns with Ralph Fiennes Duke of Oxford, founding member of the secret society.
And for an actor better known for his more nuanced and cerebral performances, Fiennes has been transformed into a paid-up action hero by director Matthew Vaughn, also helmsman of the previous two Kingsman movies.
Per the movie's official synopsis: “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them.”
Harris Dickinson plays the protege Conrad, alongside a sturdy cast including Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Tom Hollander, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci and Daniel Bruhl.
Bruhl plays Felix Yusupov, incidentally, the Russian prince who assassinated Rasputin, so there's a possible insight into the plot here too.
The movie is set to land on 18 September.