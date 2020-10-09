Rasping Trump Insists He’s ‘In Great Shape’ As Voice Cracks In Wild Fox News Rant

Donald Trump was hoarse throughout an extended telephone interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Thursday, yet insisted he was feeling great.

At one point, Trump lost his voice while accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of “choking like a dog” during their debate last week:

The President saying Biden was choking like a dog VS the President losing his voice pic.twitter.com/aETxFT8SPB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 9, 2020

He also struggled with his voice while discussing absentee ballots:

Trump is coughing through this Hannity interview. pic.twitter.com/YuBHzZlSCu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 9, 2020

Although Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1, he ducked a question about his testing and virus levels. Trump claimed he was in “great shape” and talked up his medication. He also said he wants to hold a campaign rally on Saturday:

Sean Hannity actually asks Trump if he's been tested and if it's been negative and Trump kinda says he was tested then says hes going to be tested tomorrow and that the doctors said there's basically no virus pic.twitter.com/DGR2YPgJLO — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 9, 2020

At another point, Trump claimed Biden wants to tear down buildings and replace them with new buildings that have “tiny little windows, ok, little windows, so you can’t see out, you can’t see the light.”

"California is gonna have to ration water. You wanna know why? Because they send millions of gallons of water out to sea, out to the Pacific. Because they want to take care of certain little tiny fish, that aren't doing very well without water." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/g0PrXZRgOq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Trump’s doctor issued a statement saying the president could resume “public engagements” by Saturday.

