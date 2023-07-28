Raspberry ripple ice cream recipe

This is ideal served in cones or simply scooped into a bowl - Kristin Perers

I have fond memories of childhood Neapolitan ice cream, which came in a rectangular block, Funny Feet and the classic Mivvi ice lollies, but my favourite flavour will always be raspberry ripple. It is so, so good. I make a vanilla base with real vanilla, gently roast the raspberries, then blend and sieve, layering the resulting raspberry purée with the softly churned vanilla ice cream. Ideal served in cones or simply scooped into a bowl.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus overnight chilling, churning and freezing

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves

Six

Ingredients

For the raspberry purée

500g raspberries

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp crème de cassis

For the vanilla ice cream

350ml milk

400ml double cream

1 vanilla pod, split

6 egg yolks

125g caster sugar

Method

1. For the raspberry purée, preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas mark 5.

2. Place the raspberries in a roasting tray and shake over the sugar. Roast in the oven for 8-10 minutes until soft and juicy.

3. Transfer to a food processor and blitz to a smooth purée, then pass through a fine-mesh sieve to remove the pips. Add the crème de cassis, then set aside to cool. Cover and store in the refrigerator while you make the ice cream.

4. Pour the milk and cream into a heavy-based pan and add the split vanilla pod. Slowly bring to simmering point, then turn off the heat and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean pan.

5. In a separate large pan, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar, then pour in the warm cream mixture, stirring continuously.

6. Place back on the stove and heat gently until it begins to thicken or you can run your finger through it on the back of a wooden spoon and your finger leaves a trail. Allow to cool, then cover and refrigerate overnight.The next day, churn the ice-cream base in an ice-cream maker until thick and creamy, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

7. Spoon a third of the mixture into a container, then spoon over a layer of raspberry purée and gently swirl it into the base mixture. Repeat this process twice more, each time marbling the purée gently into the ice cream. Freeze for 3-5 hours or overnight.

8. Serve scooped into cones or bowls. For something different, mini cones work beautifully as a little petit four, although one is really never enough.

Cook’s note

The gelato setting on an ice-cream machine works beautifully too, giving you a light and airy ice cream. Swap out the raspberries for blackberries, blackcurrants or strawberries.

