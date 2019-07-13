Rasovszky wins 5-km open water swim at world championships Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary waves as he is introduced after winning the men's 5km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) -- Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary won the men's 5-kilometer open water event Saturday to claim the first medal of the world swimming championships.

Rasovszky finished in a time of 53 minutes, 22:10 seconds. The 22-year-old won the 5- and 25-kilometer open water events at the 2018 European aquatic championships.

Logan Fontaine of France took silver Saturday, 10.10 seconds behind, and Canada's Eric Hedlin was third to take bronze, two-tenths of a second behind Fontaine.

''It was a huge race, great speed, no tactical swims, just go,'' Rasovszky said. ''I toyed with the idea to stay a bit behind before I geared up, but there was a tremendous fight at the turns so I saw it was better to stay in front and not be part of that tussle.''

He said the win takes the pressure off him in the 10-kilometer race.

''I launched my finish a bit earlier than expected but it all worked well,'' he said. ''This is a great feeling, this gold eases the pressure before the 10k so I think I can show my real potential there.''

Saturday's race was the first of seven open-water events at the world championships.

Other open water races include a 5-kilometer team relay on Thursday and men's and women's races over 25 kilometers next Friday.

On Sunday, the women's 10-kilometer race is scheduled.

