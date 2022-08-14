Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9th, Rays beat Orioles 4-1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK DIDTLER
·3 min read
  • Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    1/4

    Orioles Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, greets Jose Siri (22) after he hit a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    2/4

    Orioles Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, greets Jose Siri (22) after he hit a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman catches a pop fly by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    3/4

    Orioles Rays Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman catches a pop fly by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    4/4

    Orioles Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, greets Jose Siri (22) after he hit a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman catches a pop fly by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Rays
    Tampa Bay Rays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drew Rasmussen
    Drew Rasmussen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jason Adam
    Jason Adam
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joey Krehbiel
    Joey Krehbiel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Lowe
    Brandon Lowe
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday.

Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Mateo, who went 5 for 5 on Friday night, later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch.

The right-hander struck out seven in the longest outing of his career. He threw 62 of 87 pitches for strikes.

Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, finishing a one-hitter.

Rasmussen (7-4) struck out Rougned Odor on a 2-2 pitch to end an eight-pitch at-bat for the second out in the eighth.

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out.

Rasmussen was coming off three no-hit innings in his previous start Aug, 7 at Detroit, an abbreviated outing to manage his workload for the season. His longest career start had been seven innings, coming June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat at home against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

Tampa Bay has never thrown a perfect game. Matt Garza has only Rays no-hitter, coming on July 26, 2010, at Tropicana Field against Detroit.

Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Jordan Lyles (9-9) with two out in the third. Arozarena has 15 homers and 38 RBIs in 37 games against Baltimore. It was his second home run in 10 at-bats off Lyles.

Lyles was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had won his last three starts.

David Peralta hit an RBI single in the fifth off Joey Krehbiel, who replaced Lyles with two on.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle rested. He is day to day after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch on Saturday. ... RHP Tyler Wells (lower left side discomfort) has started a throwing program. ... LHP Alexander Wells (left elbow inflammation) had his rehab assignment moved from the FCL Orioles to Double-A Bowie.

Rays: SS Wander Franco (right hamate bone) said he will join Triple-A Durham to start a rehab assignment Tuesday. ... 2B Brandon Lowe (shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4) will face Toronto and LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) on Monday night.

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-7) will start or follow an opener against the New York Yankees on Monday night. RHP Gerrit Cole (9-4) will start for the AL East-leading Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec towns protecting right to serve residents in English after new language law

    MONTREAL — Quebec's new language law has dozens of municipalities in the province shoring up their bilingual status, with few considering giving up the right to serve their citizens in both English and French. Almost 90 cities, towns or boroughs in Quebec are considered officially bilingual, a designation allowing them to offer services, post signage and mail communications in the country's two official languages. Jurisdictions without this status must communicate only in French, with few except

  • American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs

    The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep has won the National Bank Open for a third time. The Romanian beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. Halep also won the title in 2016 and 2018 when it was called the Rogers Cup. It's the 24th title of Halep's career and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia has never won a tennis tournament at this level before but has rocketed up the WTA Tour's standings this year. She upset thre

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi