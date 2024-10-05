Rasmus Hojlund is the last roll of the dice for Erik ten Hag at Villa Park – Opinion

Rasmus Hojlund is the last roll of the dice for Erik ten Hag at Villa Park – Opinion

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund must start at Villa Park on Sunday when the Red Devils face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

The trip to Villa Park is a must-win for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag whose future at Old Trafford is in doubt.

After a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last weekend and a 3-3 draw with FC Porto midweek, the former Ajax boss is seriously under pressure to win on Sunday.

A positive for the Dutch coach was Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal of the season after making his first start against Porto since returning from injury.

Hojlund will be keen to build on the goal and offer Ten Hag a different profile to summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee is still adjusting to English football, he has impressed with his link-up play but has not been able to show a strong goal -threat since his debut goal against Fulham.

Rasmus Hojlund a last roll of the dice for Erik ten Hag

Hojlund’s return to the side feels like the last chance for Ten Hag to save his job at Old Trafford.

In recent weeks Ten Hag has pointed to the absence of the Danish striker to explain why the Red Devils have not been able to score many goals.

Last year, Ten Hag was under some scrutiny and needed a result at Villa Park to turn the club’s form around.

Hojlund gave United the lead last campaign in a 2-1 win against Emery’s side.

It will be a tough fixture for the Red Devils with Villa full of confidence after beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League midweek.

In the build-up to the Villa clash, there has been a lot of focus on Aston Villa strikers Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins but Ten Hag will be hoping the Premier League return of Hojlund will steal the headlines and secure hih a hugely important win.

More Stories / Latest News

Rasmus Hojlund is the last roll of the dice for Erik ten Hag at Villa Park – Opinion

Oct 5 2024, 21:47

Potential Ten Hag replacement has one concern about Old Trafford job

Oct 5 2024, 20:38

Former Manchester United star questions ‘bizzare’ Van Nistelrooy role

Oct 5 2024, 20:04