Rasmus Hojlund accuses Kyle Walker of ‘Oscar-worthy’ dive

Hojlund and Walker enjoyed discussing the finer points of the football lawbook in City’s 2-1 home defeat - CameraSport/Dave Howarth

Rasmus Hojlund accused Kyle Walker of an Oscar-winning performance designed to get the Manchester United striker sent off at the Etihad Stadium.

Hojlund went head to head with Walker in the first half of City’s 2-1 defeat after they challenged for the ball, with the Manchester City captain throwing himself to the floor in a way that suggested he had been headbutted.

With VAR looking at all major incidents, replays showed minimal force from Hojlund before Walker rolled on to the grass, with Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane calling the incident “embarrassing” for the England full-back.

Hojlund had his say on Instagram less than an hour after the final whistle. “Manchester is red. Violets are blue. What a brilliant performance. But the Oscar goes to…” he wrote.

Walker was also criticised by Keane for playing negatively in the build-up to United’s equaliser, passing backwards to Matheus Nunes, which led to Amad Diallo being brought down for a penalty.

On the “headbutt” clash, Keane suggested that Walker should have been dismissed himself for trying to get Hojlund sent off.

“Red card? Yeah, to Walker,” Keane said. “He must be embarrassed. To go down like that… Look at this. I don’t know the guy and I am embarrassed for him. He’s better than that, you say? I’m not so sure. It’s poor from Kyle Walker.”

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean worked on the match as an analyst and added: “There is no forward movement from the Manchester United player. This isn’t violent conduct.”

Keith Hackett, the Telegraph Sport columnist and former referees’ chief, said: “This is a derby and you expect some tensions to come through. The reaction by Kyle Walker is frankly embarrassing and shameful in a clear attempt to get an opponent sent off. Referee Anthony Taylor remained calm, did not overreact and rightly cautioned each player with a yellow card.”