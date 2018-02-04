Rask extends success streak, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-1

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask watched his own defenceman redirect a Toronto player's shot into the net behind him.

The way he's been playing, he could still joke about it afterward.

Rask made 23 stops and posted a point for a career-best 20th straight game, leading the surging Boston Bruins past the Maple Leafs 4-1 on Saturday night.

With the Bruins leading 1-0, the Maple Leafs tied it at 8:03 of the first period, helped by Charlie McAvoy. Positioned in front of his own net, the rookie tapped Mitchell Marner's shot — it was going fairly slowly after it hit Boston forward Sean Kuraly's stick and was heading wide — into the net to the right of Rask as he was attempting to control the puck.

McAvoy immediately put his right glove to his face in disbelief and looked down while he was skating behind the net.

"It was more funny than anything," said Rask, standing at his locker dressed in a suit and wearing a New England Patriots winter hat. "When I saw his reaction, it was like a slow-motion film."

Rask skated over and patted him on the back.

"He's a leader on this team. It's good to see him do that," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of Rask. "There's a lot of that that goes on, guys have each other's backs."

McAvoy returned to the lineup for the first time since a heart procedure nearly two weeks ago.

David Pastrnak and Torey Krug each scored on a power play in the second period and Patrice Bergeron added his team-leading 22nd goal for Boston. Tim Schaller had an empty-netter as the Bruins collected at least a point for the 20th time in 21 games, moving four points ahead of Toronto for second in the Atlantic Division.

Rask hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 26. He improved to 18-0-2 in his last 20 starts, and had an assist on Schaller's score.

Marner and the Maple Leafs knew Rask was on a hot streak, and they felt like they needed more traffic in front of the net.