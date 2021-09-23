Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee’s Film Inspired by Female Athletes’ Struggles

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s highly anticipated film Rashmi Rocket dropped on Thursday. The trailer tells the story of a young girl who has been a fast runner since her childhood, and grows up to become a successful, professional athlete. The trailer notes that the film is based on the ‘struggles of several female athletes.’

Rashmi’s career as a sportsperson is seemingly derailed after a medical examination after which she is dubbed ‘masculine’ and thus, ineligible to compete in women’s sports. Rashmi Rocket will follow the athlete’s fight for respect, honour, and justice.

The trailer also show’s scenes where she’s disparaged after the gender test’s results, which one scene showing her in a male prison cell. The movie seemingly questions the archaic practice of gender tests which have disadvantaged several female athletes. Abhishek Banerjee plays the role of a lawyer who decides to file a case in the High Court on Rashmi’s behalf.

Rashmi eventually files a petition against the Indian Athletics Association accusing them of human rights violation. The trailer calls Rashmi a ‘champion who runs for justice’ and ‘challenges the laws of a nation’.

Speaking about the film, lead actor Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, “This film is very differently special. I’ve always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full fledged film has been a feeling I haven’t experienced with any other film before.”

"“So many immensely talented youth do not reach their full potential or even have opportunities owing to the obstacles the system and society throw at them. RASHMI ROCKET is one such example of someone who overcame those hurdles and faced those obstacles head on. It’s a story of resilience, determination and above all the fighting human spirit.”" - Ronnie Screwvala, Producer

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and also stars Supriya Pathak (as Rashmi's mother), Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon are credited as writers.

Story continues

The film is scheduled to release on 15 October on Zee5.

Also Read: Remember This Line: Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Troll’s ‘Mard Ki Body’ Comment

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee’s Film Inspired by Female Athletes’ StrugglesModi in US: PM Meets Qualcomm CEO, to Meet Kamala Harris, Japan PM Today . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.