Rashid Khan Stuns Delhi, SRH Win by 15 Runs: Five Talking Points

Following two IPL matches that witnessed some relentless hitting and breathless run chases, Tuesday’s encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a semblance of sanity in the tournament’s proceedings as SRH won by 15 runs.

On both sides, bowlers made good use of Abu Dhabi’s conditions, ensuring that unlike the last couple of days, it was the better bowling side that won. Hyderabad, having lost both their previous matches, were desperate for a win while Delhi were perched on top of the table with two wins out of two.

Sent in to bat first by Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up 162/4 on the board at Abu Dhabi. A cautious but steady start by SRH openers David Warner and Johnny Bairstow gave the team a 77-run opening partnership. Delhi, in reply, managed 147/7.

Delhi, in stark contrast to their match against Chennai, got off to a slow start, managing only 34/1in the powerplay. After Prithvi Shaw departed early, Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer never managed to gain the momentum they sought as DC laboured to 54/2 at the end of 10 overs.

Rashid Khan, who has lit up many an IPL match with his unplayable googlies, was the pick of the bowlers in a disciplined and sharp SRH lineup. India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had had a colourless IPL in the opening games, also made a solid comeback with figures of 25/2.

SRH’s FOREIGNERS SHINE

A steady 77-run opening partnership by Australian David Warner and Englishman Johnny Bairstow followed by some feisty batting by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson saw Sunrisers Hyderabad score 162/4.

The SRH camp will be wondering if they missed a trick by not playing the experienced Kane Williamson in the first two matches. He was able to read the line and length well and managed to middle his shots as he scored a quickfire 41 off 26 balls.

The fourth foreigner, Rashid Khan, ensured a crucial breakthrough in his very first over as he got Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer out and also managed to trap Dhawan in his next over.

RASHID KHAN’s MAGICAL BOWLING

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had managed to pick just one wicket in his first two matches of IPL 2020. On Tuesday night against Delhi he ended with terrific figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs.

The wrist spinner managed to get the ball spinning from the first ball itself, getting Iyer out caught at deep square leg with his second ball. Crucially, Khan never allowed Delhi’s formidable batting line-up to settle down or go after him. Having picked up Iyer in the eighth over, Khan foxed Dhawan in the twelfth and Pant in the seventeenth.

