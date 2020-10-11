Rashford Scores In England Win V Belgium; Haaland Hat Trick

MILAN: England came from behind to beat Belgium 2-1 and move top of its UEFA Nations League group on Sunday, and Erling Haaland netted a hat trick to help Norway assuage its European Championship playoff disappointment.

Marcus Rashfords penalty canceled out Romelu Lukakus spot kick in the first half before Mason Mounts looping, deflected shot clinched Englands first victory over a top-ranked team in nine years.

The result also ended Belgiums 13-match unbeaten run.

England is a point ahead of Belgium in Group 2 of League A. Also in that group, Denmark was hosting Iceland later Sunday. Denmark has one point and the visitors zero.

HAALAND HAT TRICK

Haaland helped Norway thrash Romania 4-0 and move top in Group 1 of League B.

Alexander Srloth scored Norways other goal. Haaland already has six goals in the competition.

Norway lost a Euro 2020 playoff to Serbia on Thursday.

Austria can move level on points with Norway with a win over Northern Ireland later.

PERFECT FIGHT

Substitute Andrej Kramari scored the winner nine minutes after coming off the bench to help Croatia beat Sweden 2-1.

Croatia moved three points below France and Portugal in Group 3 of League A. Defending champion Portugal and France play each other later, knowing that one or both of them will lose their perfect record in this seasons competition.

Italy and Poland have the chance to top Group 1 of League A after the Netherlands drew 0-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

OTHER MATCHES

Finland beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Group 4 of League B and 10-man Ireland drew 0-0 against Wales.

There were four draws in League C: Armenia 2, Georgia 2; Estonia 3, North Macedonia 3; Kazakhstan 0, Albania 0; and Lithuania 2, Belarus 2.

