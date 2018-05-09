Rasheedat Ajibade tops Nigeria provisional U20 Women’s World Cup squad

Coach Chris Danjuma has named 35 players in his provisional squad for the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in France.

The Falconets will be making their ninth appearance at the biennial international women's youth football showpiece and have been drawn in the Group D alongside Haiti, China PR and Germany.

Usual suspects Mary Ologbosere, Kemi Famuditi, Monday Gift and Charity Reuben have been included, as well as Onyinyechukwu Okeke, Glory Ogbonna and Folasade Ijamilusi.

Joint top scorer during the qualifiers, Rasheedat Ajibade also made the cut for the first phase of preparations for the tournament which commences in August.

Nigeria would be hoping to win their first World Cup title after losing to Germany in the 2010 and 2014 editions.



INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Mercy Vincent (Confluence Queens); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Edo Queens); Rita Akariko (Sunshine Queens); Nelly Ekeh (Ibom Angels)

Defenders: Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Blessing Ezekiel (Rivers Angels); Oluwakemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Chidinma Uchegbu (Heartland Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Honesty Essien (Pelican Stars); Margaret Etim (Delta Queens); Rebecca Ajiga (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Taibat Odueke (Edo Queens); Adebisi Saheed (Delta Queens); Christy Ucheibe (Nasarawa Amazons); Folasade Ijamilusi (Spring Soccer); Hannah Yusuf (Rivers Angels); Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Ramat Abdulkarim (Confluence Queens); Mary Saiki (Rivers Angels); Esther Ndubuisi (FC Robo); Esther Onyenezidie (FC Robo)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Charity Reuben (Ibom Angels); Aishat Bello (Nasarawa Amazons); Kafayat Bashiru (Jokodolu Babes); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons)