Some Of The Rarest Muscle Cars That Made It Into Production

Less than 10 of each of these cars were ever made.

The muscle car market has been an interesting beast to track over the last few decades. After the explosion of mainstream popularity of auto auctions, cars that were once disregarded by a clueless owner, are now the most sought after cars around. This has also effectively turned car collectors into treasure hunters, who would appreciate these rare muscle cars, with less than 10 examples that ever made it to the road.

1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Convertible – 7 Examples

Image Via Barrett-Jackson

If you've never seen a 'Cuda 'Vert in person, you're not alone. Only seven people were able to get their hands on the Hemi 'Cuda in 1971, and if you can find one today, expect to dish out somewhere near $4 million if you want to own it.

1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake – 1 Example

Image Via Mecum

Said to reach speeds of 170-mph, the 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake was made to break the rules. With the power of a 427 engine, this car had the soul of a GT40 race car. The car last sold in winter 2019 for $2.2 million.

1966 Dodge Coronet Hemi Sedan – 2 examples

Image Via Mecum

The Hemi engine didn't start showing up heavily in four-door cars until the second coming of Dodge, but there were a few examples that were made in the past. One being the 1966 Coronet sedan with a Hemi engine, but only two of these cars were made.

1970 Chrysler 300 Hurst Convertible – 1 example

Image Via Chrysler Parade Car

When the luxury muscle car Chrysler 300 was made, some were given the Hurst treatment. The car were white and gold, and powered by a 440 Magnum engine, and only one convertible was made.

1966 Shelby GT350 Convertible – 6 examples

Image Via Mecum

If your mind goes to 1968 when you hear the mention of a GT500 convertible, that's natural, but there were some convertibles made in 1966. The problem would be buying one back then, since they were only available to Shelby's close friends and family. Although rarely up for sale, one did cross the auction block at Mecum with a hammer price of $1.1 million this July.

1969 Hurst Oldsmobile 442 Convertible – 3 examples

Via RK Motors

Oldsmobile and Hurst were making a great combo in the 1960s, and resulted in a big block Olds 442 being produced. While the special edition car was ordered as a two-door coupe, Hurst built a limited amount of convertibles for three customers.

1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible – 8 examples

Image Via Mecum

1969 was the inaugural year of the Trans Am for the Firebird line, and easily one of the most popular monikers. Only 689 Trans Am hardtops were made in 1969, making them pretty rare, but if you can find a soft top, you're looking at only one of eight to ever exist. The most recent for sale date we can find is a 1969 Trans Am 'Vert that failed to sell with a high bid of $1.9 million.

