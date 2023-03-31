Rarest 1/1 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Card Based on Future Trunks Is Going Up for Sale

According to reports, the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh! card ever made will soon be up for auction. Amazingly only one copy of "Tyler the Great Warrior" was ever printed and has been in the hands of an owner since 2005.

Tyler the Great Warrior was originally created by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps make the wishes of children with "critical illnesses" come true. The 1/1 card was gifted to Tyler Gressle who was battling a rare liver cancer that only had 200 cases in the entire country. Originally, Tyler asked for a Porsche, but due to his age the wish was impossible, instead, he received the custom Yu-Gi-Oh! card based on Dragon Ball Z.

Referencing his battle with cancer, Tyler the Great Warrior is inspired by Tyler's favorite character Future Trunks and was able to watch the card be printed. The card was placed in a glass case and only recently removed from its special protective packaging to be graded. Additionally, Tyler was flown out to New York to meet late Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi and the voice actors for the anime.

The Tyler the Great Warrior card signed by Takahashi received a 7, Near Mint rating, but is incredibly rare because of its one-of-a-kind status. Tyler shared that he is likely the only person that has ever touched the card with bare hands and he originally never considered selling the card, but recently changed his mind.

"I want to part with the card now after so much time, one, because I think the anticipation has really been killing some really avid collectors," said Tyler. "I’m not getting any younger, I want to start a family, I want to own and operate my own business and also help my community as well as travel and see my brother in Switzerland."

Due to the card's unique nature, the Tyler the Great Warrior Yu-Gi-Oh! card will be auctioned on eBay April and currently has no starting price.

