Rare Werner goal inspires comeback win for Tottenham against Palace

Timo Werner , on loan from RB Leipzig , celebrates scoring the equaliser and his first goal for Tottenham. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP

What was it like to be at that wedding in Cana when the water was

turned into wine? How did it feel to be in Smyrna in 155 when the

flames refused to burn the body of St Polycarp? Do the holy waters of

Lourdes really cure the halt and the lame? Miracles, it turns out, can

happen, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday witnessed one of

the most improbable there has ever been: Timo Werner scored.



Tottenham, not for the first time recently, got away with it.

They had fallen behind to Eberechi Eze just before the hour, but

Werner’s first goal for the club followed by a Cristian Romero header

and a neat finish from Son Heung-min gave them a win that keeps the

pressure on Aston Villa in fourth and increases their lead over

Manchester United to six points ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.



But it was a close-run thing and Oliver Glasner can feel that, with

performances like this, relegation shouldn’t really be a threat for

Crystal Palace. The shape may have been Glasner’s preferred 3-4-2-1

rather than Roy Hodgson’s beloved back four, but the approach will

have been comfortingly familiar to Palace: let the opposition have the

ball, keep it tight and look to keep it 0-0 till half-time. In which

they were extremely successful.



Spurs may have taken 11 points from the previous six league games and

lost only two of their previous 10, but the pizzazz and sparkle of the

early part of the season has gone. Palace were diligent and Spurs

couldn’t get going in a first half where the only opportunity was one

of those that somehow makes the scoring of a goal seem a feat of

implausible difficulty – which may simply be to say that it fell to

Werner.



There is something agonising about watching the German in the

contemplation of a chance. The shoulders stiffen, the stride becomes a

little tighter, a sense of unease descends upon the stadium. He is the

man who, midway through signing a stack of Christmas cards, suddenly

finds the pen sticking as he attempts to write his own name, enduring

an awful mental glitch as the capacity to do something that ought to

be second nature deserts him.



The longer Werner has to think about it, the worse it is and when he

was released by Son after 20 minutes, he had a long, long time to

think about it. Werner had run from inside his own half, charged on,

drifted right, seemed as though he might have gone past Sam Johnstone

and then found that the subterfuge of changing the angle of his run by

perhaps 30 degrees wasn’t enough, and that the keeper had scrambled

across to block. Good goalkeeping, yes, but that was Werner’s twelfth

shot in his fifth league start since joining on loan from RB Leipzig

in January.



There was more enterprise about Spurs after the break and Son clipped

a shot against the base of the post from a Dejan Kulesevski cross

after Emerson Royal had regained possession. But one of Spurs’

problems this season has been balance: they are perhaps never quite so

vulnerable as when they are at their most dangerous.



Palace have missed Eberechi Eze badly this season. He managed only 65

minutes on his return from a hamstrung injury but they were critical.

It was his forward surge on the break that drew the cynical foul from

Rodrigo Bentancur from which he flashed a free-kick into the top

corner. It was a high-quality strike, his sixth goal of the season,

but at the same time there must be questions about the position of

Guglielmo Vicario in relation to his wall, with neither seemingly

covering the right side of the goal.



And then, with 13 minutes remaining, it happened. Brennan Johnson

wobbled in from the right, crossed low, and Werner knocked the ball

into a gaping net. The sun pierced the clouds, and joy abounded in

north London. Romero nodded in James Madison’s lobbed cross to put

Spurs ahead soon after before Son made the game safe with a

well-worked counter.



It may not have been the most convincing win, but nobody will remember

that in years to come. This was the day Timo Werner scored.