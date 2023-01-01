Rare walrus visit forces Scarborough Council to cancel fireworks display

The walrus resting on a harbour slipway on New Year's Eve in Scarborough - Will Palmer/SWpix.com
The walrus resting on a harbour slipway on New Year's Eve in Scarborough - Will Palmer/SWpix.com

An Arctic walrus forced the cancellation of a New Year's Eve fireworks display amid fears it could have caused distress to the animal.

The walrus, believed to be "Thor" - who was spotted on the Hampshire coastline earlier this month, arrived in Scarborough Harbour between Christmas and New Year.

Scarborough Borough Council cancelled the event on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue after the organisation expressed concerns that it could cause "distress" to the mammal.

Council leader Steve Siddons said he was disappointed, but "the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence".

Chris Cook, from the BDMLR charity told the BBC that Thor should not be disturbed.

Crowds gather to see the walrus in Scarborough - Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Crowds gather to see the walrus in Scarborough - Will Palmer/SWpix.com

"We welcome the decision to call off the fireworks but understand that some people will be disappointed the display isn't going ahead," he said. "It is extremely rare that an Arctic walrus should come ashore on the Yorkshire coast."

The creature needs time to rest and recuperate before he continues on his journey. He was photographed by several people at Scarborough Harbour on December 30.

It's believed that the young walrus could have come from as far as Canada, and he is likely to be "wandering" before making his way back to the Arctic.

Thor, an adolescent male, was also spotted in Holland and France. Walruses are extremely rare in the UK, though two others - Wally and Freya - have been recorded off British shores in the last two years.

It is feared that the bizarre appearances may have resulted from climate change. All three of the animals have attracted considerable attention from crowds, with many people travelling to the coast just to catch a glimpse.

Wildlife charities have warned visitors to keep their distance from Thor, avoid approaching him and to keep dogs well away.

