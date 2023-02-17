Rare video footage of the Titanic has been released

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) has released rare, previously-unseen footage of the Titanic to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster James Cameron film bearing the same name.

A WHOI team discovered the final resting place of the Titanic on September 1, 1985, nearly 3,800 metres underwater in the North Atlantic, returning to the site in July 1986 with a three-person research team, a submersible Alvin, and the newly developed remotely-operated vehicle Jason Jr., marking the first time people set eyes on the ship since it sank in 1912.

WHOI is releasing 80 minutes of previously-unseen footage.

Crews began searching for the Titanic shortly after it sank, but technical limitations, coupled with the large search area, made it impossible to find. WHOI launched new imaging technology in 1985 that made it possible to uncover the ship.

“The WHOI-led 1986 expedition demonstrated new underwater robotic systems that have changed how we explore the deep ocean. The human-occupied submersible Alvin brought scientists down [3,779 metres] to the Titanic," Dana Yoerger, WHOI engineer and member of the 1985 and 1986 Titanic missions, says in a statement.

"For WHOI and the entire ocean research community, these advances provided an important foundation for modern deep-sea exploration technology.”

