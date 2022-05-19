'Rare and unusual' monkeypox cases are causing global concern. Here's what we know.

Celina Tebor and Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The U.S. recorded a case of monkeypox in Massachusetts on Wednesday, a rare disease typically found in Africa. A small number of confirmed or suspected cases have also been reported recently in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Spain.

The sudden surge of cases has prompted concern from public health professionals around the world. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it was sending an incident team to respond to the UK outbreak.

“Monkeypox usually does not occur globally,” Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told USA TODAY. Rimoin, who has extensively studied monkeypox and other infectious diseases in Central Africa, said such outbreaks are "rare and unusual occurrence."

Although most people recover from the virus, it can be dangerous and fatal in some cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s all you need to know about the disease:

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox. The virus was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of research monkeys, according to the CDC.

The human first case of the virus was identified in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Most monkeypox infections today still occur there, but the disease has also been reported in several other central and western African countries, the CDC said.

MONKEYPOX 101: Case confirmed in England, but risk to the general public is low

How does transmission occur?

Monkeypox usually spreads to people from infected animals like rodents. Human-to-human transmission is possible but less common, the World Health Organization said. The virus can also spread through contaminated materials.

The main disease carrier of monkeypox is still unknown, although some experts suspect African rodents play a part in transmission, the CDC said.

In parts of central and west Africa, people can be exposed to the virus through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or animal products.

The virus doesn’t spread easily between people, although human-to-human transmission typically happens through large respiratory droplets. Those droplets typically can’t travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required to spread monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Britain’s Health Security Agency said the country’s latest cases have been seen “predominantly in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.” Monkeypox is not known to be a sexually transmitted disease, but it can spread through close contact with infected people, their bodily fluids, clothing, or bedsheets, according to the CDC.

USA TODAY FACT CHECK: Vaccination helped eradicate smallpox

What are the symptoms?

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, the CDC said. Monkeypox symptoms are typically similar but milder than smallpox symptoms.

Early symptoms include fever, muscle aches, chills, and fatigue. In more severe cases, a rash can develop, often on the face and genitals, resembling those seen in chickenpox and smallpox.

Painful and itchy lesions can form across the body, before eventually becoming scabs and falling off.

Those infected with monkeypox usually begin experiencing symptoms seven to 14 days after infection, the CDC said. The illness usually lasts several weeks.

How dangerous is it?

Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks, but the disease can be fatal, according to the World Health Organization.

Scientists have identified two forms of the virus: the West African clade and the Congo Basin clade. The West African clade is less fatal, with deaths occurring in about one percent of infections. The Congo Basin clade can cause death in as many as 1 in 10 people who contract the disease, the World Health Organization said.

While data is preliminary, Rimoin says the current outbreaks appear to be connected with the less-deadly West African clade.

Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Reuters that the virus likely won’t reach the same level of infections and deaths COVID-19 has.

"This isn't going to cause a nationwide epidemic like COVID did, but it's a serious outbreak of a serious disease – and we should take it seriously," Whitworth said.

Rimoin cautioned against comparisons to COVID-19 — in part because monkeypox is not a novel virus: "We’re not dealing with a completely novel pathogen that has never been studied before.”

Rimoin said monkeypox is generally thought to have a low reproductive number, based on previous outbreaks — meaning rapid spread is believed to be unlikely. But further study is needed because the spread of the virus can vary based on a wide variety of conditions.

'NOT SEPARATE THINGS': Climate change pushing animals to migrate, increasing risks of new pandemics, study finds

Is there a vaccine?

Yes. A vaccine developed against smallpox has been approved for monkeypox, and several anti-virals also appear to be effective. But, according to the CDC, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection.

Rimoin said that the eradication of smallpox has left the globe vulnerable to outbreaks of related viruses, like monkeypox. Since smallpox vaccines aren't widely given, the immune protection they provide is lacking for billions around the globe.

Have there been monkeypox outbreaks in the US before?

The CDC says monkeypox cases in the United States are very rare. Wednesday’s case in Massachusetts is the first U.S. monkeypox case this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people that traveled to Nigeria.

In 2003, health experts identified 47 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox across six states — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin — according to the CDC. Officials traced the cases back to pet prairie dogs that were infected after being housed near imported small mammals from Ghana.

The 2003 outbreak was the first time human monkeypox was reported outside Africa.

No deaths occurred as a result of that outbreak, Rimoin said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Wednesday’s case poses no risk to the public. But Rimoin said the recent casesare an “important reminder that an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monkeypox virus outbreak 2022: What is it? What are the symptoms?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts

    A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, health officials confirmed Wednesday, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year. According to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the patient is an adult male who recently traveled to Canada. The department completed initial testing Tuesday and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Sven Spengemann resigns as Liberal MP for Mississauga-Lakeshore, accepts UN post

    OTTAWA — Sven Spengemann has resigned as the Liberal member of Parliament for Mississauga-Lakeshore. In a statement Wednesday, Spengemann says he is stepping down to once again serve with the United Nations. He says will start his new job on May 28 and will have more to say later about what he will be doing. Spengemann was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019 and last September. He has served as chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Interna

  • 'This Is Us' Fans Are "Emotionally Destroyed" After Last Night's Penultimate Episode

    Rebecca Pearson passed away during This Is Us' emotional penultimate episode and fans of the show took it to Twitter in absolute hysterics. Behold, the most extra tweets.

  • Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress was a ‘big mistake’, says Bob Mackie

    The American fashion designer drew the original sketch for the Jean-Louis gown

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo