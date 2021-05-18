A rare new subdivision is going up in Hazard. Will it help Eastern KY rebound?

Liz Moomey
·4 min read

A former strip mall will soon be transformed into a neighborhood for 15 families in Hazard, becoming the city’s first new subdivision in decades.

The Housing Development Alliance is building the subdivision, adding to its housing stock of more than 300 homes built for low-income residents in 25 years.

The nonprofit has encountered many challenges. Though there is a great need for low-income housing — 24% of Perry County residents live in poverty — the cost to build a house is often more than its appraised value once complete.

Scott McReynolds, executive director of Housing Development Alliance, said in Perry County and in the neighboring counties the nonprofit serves, a house may cost $150,000 to build but only appraises for $125,000, so they must come up with a funding source to plug that gap. Then, the potential homeowner may be working $10 an hour full-time and can only afford a home loan for $90,000-$95,000, so there is still an affordability gap.

With the subdivision in Allais, a neighborhood in Hazard and former coal camp, it took some creativity.

“Nobody could afford to do anything with it because it didn’t make economic sense,” McReynolds said.

The property was an abandoned strip mall that had its glory days in the 1970s. It was blighted, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said.

Several years ago, the city was able to buy the property through a Community Development Block Grant, which allowed them to demolish the building, build a road and sidewalks and install a water line.

Construction begins on a 15-home project by the nonprofit, Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The subdivision will be named after University of Kentucky professor and writer Gurney Norman who spend his childhood in Allais, outside of Hazard.
Construction begins on a 15-home project by the nonprofit, Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The subdivision will be named after University of Kentucky professor and writer Gurney Norman who spend his childhood in Allais, outside of Hazard.

Last week, the walls of the subdivision’s first home went up. Across the street, the foundation of another home was completed.

The subdivision will be called Gurney’s Bend, named after Gurney Norman, an Appalachian writer who grew up in Allais with his grandfather of the same name. Norman spoke of his hometown that has “such a rich history,” recalling days spent at the commissary and looking for tin during World War II.

“Allais has been born again, literally,” Norman said. “It’s poetic to me to think about it and the families who will live in modern homes along this street. It felt strange to me this place would have the name Gurney’s Bend. Of course, it’s an honor to me, but also to my grandfather G. W. Norman.”

University of Kentucky professor and writer Gurney Norman signs a piece of wood during a wall raising event where nonprofit Housing Development Alliance announced it is constructing a 15-home subdivision in the Allais area of Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
University of Kentucky professor and writer Gurney Norman signs a piece of wood during a wall raising event where nonprofit Housing Development Alliance announced it is constructing a 15-home subdivision in the Allais area of Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Homes on Gurney’s Bend will be finished in several months. Of the 15 homes, 12 have already sold. One house will allow a grandfather raising his two kids to have his own bedroom. The homes are built for that family’s needs and can range from a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house to a four-bedroom, two-bedroom house.

McReynolds said the alliance’s goal is to build the homes as cheaply as possible and provide a subsidy to those who would not be able to afford a home.

He believes affordable housing can help build Eastern Kentucky’s future success.

The region’s housing stock is poor. McReynolds said even if nobody moved into the area, the group could stay busy building houses for 10 years to replace bad housing. Although the population has declined, the number of households has remained steady.

The difference between the building cost and appraisal cost has also begun to shrink.

Mobelini said Perry County leaders want people who have left the region for work to come back home and the community to grow. Gurney’s Bend gives them a reason, he said

“If we want to grow the town, grow the county, we have to have our people back,” he said.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said affordable housing helps with attracting employers to the county.

“With job growth comes all the other parts of the puzzle that needs to be filled,” Alexander said. “That’s where the Housing Alliance has stepped up to make affordable housing. When we recruit these companies, when we recruit jobs and people come back, that’s a big question now: where are they going to live?”

Hazard Mayor &#x00201c;Happy&#x00201d; Mobelini speaks during a wall raising event where nonprofit Housing Development Alliance announced it is constructing a 15-home subdivision in the Allais area of Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The site of the new subdivision was previously a dilapidated and abandon strip mall.
Hazard Mayor “Happy” Mobelini speaks during a wall raising event where nonprofit Housing Development Alliance announced it is constructing a 15-home subdivision in the Allais area of Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The site of the new subdivision was previously a dilapidated and abandon strip mall.

For example, the county recruited Dajcor Aluminum Extruding Mill at its Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park, creating 265 jobs.

McReynolds is optimistic about Perry County’s future. He said for years the future seemed hazy because of the area’s dependency on coal. Coal will remain a part of the community, but it’s now time to figure out what else the economy can capitalize on.

“There’s a real community effort to turn things around,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement. It’s a great place to live.”

McReynolds is looking ahead. The Housing Development Alliance continues to build single-family homes across Perry County and the surrounding counties. They are currently building homes on abandoned mine land in Knott County.

Houses in various stages of construction by nonprofit Housing Development Alliance on Wells Mountain where there used to be a strip mine outside of Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The HDA recently announced a 15-house subdivision to be constructed in Allais, area of Hazard.
Houses in various stages of construction by nonprofit Housing Development Alliance on Wells Mountain where there used to be a strip mine outside of Hazard, Ky., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The HDA recently announced a 15-house subdivision to be constructed in Allais, area of Hazard.

Gurney’s Bend is the largest group of homes the alliance has built at one time. Building a subdivision is easier because construction is contained to one street, McReynolds said. But he is unsure about the next subdivision.

“It’s hard to come by a piece of property like this,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Kyle Lowry opens up on what will factor into his free agency decision

    Kyle Lowry says his family will play a large part in whether he'll remain with the Toronto Raptors next season.

  • Red Wings stay with coach Jeff Blashill in long-term rebuild

    General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Tuesday, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought.

  • Derek Jeter will get 'The Last Dance' treatment with his own 6-part documentary series at ESPN

    Will we finally learn Derek Jeter's true feelings about Alex Rodriguez?

  • Man United's protesting fans treated to Cavani wonder goal

    A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government.

  • Don't expect fans to be allowed into Canadian arenas for NHL playoffs

    Canada's deputy chief public health officer doesn't see the country joining the U.S. in allowing fans into arenas during the NHL playoffs.

  • Tom Brady working on unscripted series with Fox

    Is Tom Brady going to be the next Guy Fieri? We can't rule it out.

  • Brooke Henderson hopes Ontario golf courses open soon

    Henderson said on Tuesday she thinks golf can be played safely if social distancing is practised.

  • Kyle Lowry on his future, Masai Ujiri & 'difficult' season

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses the ups and downs of this past season, his relationship with Masai Ujiri and what he's looking for in a new contract.

  • 'We were close': Jets-Oilers historic playoff battles still resonate with alumni

    It's been more than three decades since the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers last met in the playoffs, but the circumstances remain eerily similar.

  • Yuta Watanabe on ways to improve, Kyle Lowry & the 2021 Olympics

    During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe discusses how he improved this season, working with Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry and his summertime plans.

  • B.C. fighter crowned MMA world champion

    Arjan Bhullar of Richmond, B.C., was declared the mixed martial arts heavyweight champion of the world, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to win the title.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Joe Burrow's surgeon says he's 'on track' to play Week 1 after ACL, MCL tears

    Joe Burrow and his doctor are both confident in his ability to start Week 1 against the Vikings.

  • NBA betting: Public and sharp money all over Wizards vs. Celtics in play-in game

    The Washington Wizards went 15-4-1 against the spread over their final 20 regular season games.

  • Trevor Lawrence's QB1 potential & why we're fading the Falcons

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to talk about the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Joe Mixon & more.

  • Leeds secures top-half finish in EPL by beating Southampton

    SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leeds struck twice late in the game to secure a hard-fought 2-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday and guarantee a top-half finish in the Premier League. Patrick Bamford ran onto Rodrigo's pass and poked the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to give Leeds a 73rd-minute lead. It was Bamford’s 16th goal of the season and does no harm to his chances of getting in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship. Substitute Tyler Roberts then sealed victory in the fifth minute of stoppage time when he rolled the ball into the back of the net after Bamford's shot had been saved. The victory saw Leeds move above Arsenal and Everton, who both play on Wednesday, and into eighth place. In its first season back in the top division since 2004, Leeds cannot finish lower than 10th. The result also brought an end to Southampton’s run of good home form, which saw the team score a total of six goals in wins over Crystal Palace and Fulham. A marching band welcomed fans into the stadium as torrential rain turned to sunshine in time for kickoff. For the first time since December 19, Southampton fans were able to watch their side play in person. Around 8,000 fans were in attendance, and a few boos rang out among some sections of the Saints faithful before kickoff when the players and officials took a knee. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Grizzlies get another chance to play into NBA postseason

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies entered the season hoping to speed up the rebuilding process for the NBA's second-youngest team by reaching the playoffs. The can take the next step in achieving that goal Wednesday night — if they can beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's new play-in game postseason format. The Spurs-Grizzlies winner will play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors on Friday night to earn the No. 8 seed and a spot in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series with top-seeded Utah. “Obviously we know what’s at stake,” Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant said. "We got to be ready. Our goal is to win, so we not even thinking of losing those games for our season to end. We’re looking to win the game and look forward to whoever we play next.” Memphis started the best playoff run in franchise history by knocking off the top-seeded Spurs in 2011. That run ended in 2017 with a 4-2 first-round loss to San Antonio. Now the Grizzlies have rebuilt the roster with Morant, the No. 2 pick overall in 2019, and Jaren Jackson Jr., the fourth overall pick in 2018. Memphis played in the NBA's first version of a play-in format last summer in the bubble in Orlando, but lost to Portland and fell short of securing the eighth seed. “This is the first time really going through this play-in experience in a normal NBA season,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “It’s always learning and growth, doesn’t matter if it’s year one, two or 20. We’ve got to learn from it, and we got to know how we got to be better." The Spurs record-tying streak of 22 consecutive playoff appearances came to an end in the Florida bubble, and they stumble into this game having lost four straight and five of their last six. Those losses haven't been that close either with the eight in May by a margin of 15.25 points. “We haven’t been playing as well as we probably could,” Spurs forward Rudy Gay said Tuesday. "And that’s obvious. We are at a point right now where we are desperate.” The Grizzlies won the season series 2-1 against San Antonio — with the road team winning each time. Memphis has won five of the last six overall and is a 4-point favorite by FanDuel Sportsbook. YOUTHFUL SPURS Coach Gregg Popovich has his youngest roster yet as San Antonio's coach. The Spurs have an average age of 25.5 with nine players under 25. Guard Dejounte Murray's advice for his young teammates includes not taking any plays off and competing at a high level for 48 minutes. “Pop is going to have a short leash because he understands what’s at stake,” Murray said. "If your number is called, be ready to go.” OFFENSIVE GRIZZLIES These Grizzlies set franchise records this season scoring 113.3 points a game and with a 111.7 offensive rating. They scored more than 130 points nine times this season, another franchise mark. They went 18-1 when posting an offensive rating of 119 or higher and led the NBA scoring 55.8 points per game in the paint. SPURS ON THE ROAD San Antonio was 19-17 on the road this season for their 21st consecutive winning record away from home. That's the longest streak in the NBA ahead of Oklahoma City, Dallas and the Lakers who are all tied at 12 straight. JV EFFECT Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas missed the two wins against the Spurs under the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s healthy now after a season where he set a handful of career highs, including a franchise-record 12.5 rebounds per game — third in the NBA. He also had 49 double-doubles. I KNOW YOU Memphis has played the Spurs the most in the playoffs where San Antonio is 18-6, having swept the Grizzlies in their first postseason berth in 2004. San Antonio also swept them in the 2013 Western Conference final and again in 2016. Memphis earned its first series victory in 2011 as a No. 8 seed in six games. Now the Grizzlies have doubled their capacity up to 40% or about 7,000 fans for this game. ___ AP freelance writer Raul Dominguez contributed to this report. ___ Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press