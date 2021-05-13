The partnership aims to bring leading artists and millions of fans to the Metaverse

The partnership aims to bring leading artists and millions of fans to the Metaverse

The partnership aims to bring leading artists and millions of fans to the Metaverse

The partnership aims to bring leading artists and millions of fans to the Metaverse

Toronto, CA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RARE.Store, a joint venture between GDA Group & Nightshift, a marketplace for iconic non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Festival Land. The agreement grants RARE.Store the opportunity to control LAND inside Decentraland's Festival Land to produce live-streamed events and other metaverse experiences.

RARE.Store and Festival Land partner to Launch Decentraland concerts

RARE.Store will be working with leading musicians, artists, and entertainers, providing turnkey solutions for producing online Metaverse concerts and festivals. Through this arrangement, Festival Land will accelerate the global access to top-tier music experiences for their community and introduce Decentaland to millions of people and thousands of new users.

"We are excited to work with James Ashton and the Festival Land team to create meaningful experiences inside Decentraland. This is a natural progression for established and developing acts looking to create a deeper connection with their online audience," said Michael Perrow, CEO of Nightshift and RARE.Store.

"Partnering with RARE.Store aligns with our vision to build the most accessible festival grounds in the world. We look forward to having RARE.Store curate and manage the events to their professional standards. This will allow the Festival Land team to continue its innovation of festival builds and in-world experiences," said Festival Land CEO James Ashton.

"We have had a significant focus on bridging the gap for global entertainers with NFTs and the Metaverse,” said RARE.Store co-founder Michael Gord. "We have seen significant traction and demand from our ecosystem, and we are excited to accelerate our ability to bring that to fruition and create amazing, memorable experiences for users of Decentraland."

Story continues

RARE is working with creators, festival owners, and brands to replicate real-world festivals in the metaverse. During events, fans can engage with other attendees and purchase in-game merchandise called NFT "wearables." This will allow creators another revenue stream while providing their fans with unique skins for their avatars. NFTs can also represent the right to play a specific track inside the Metaverse or access private VIP areas, creating exciting new ways for creators to engage with their fans and new disruptive revenue opportunities.

About RARE.Store

RARE focuses on curating NFT sales in collaboration with recognized artists and creators in music, sports, art, and entertainment. On RARE.Store users will purchase NFTs directly with fiat currency using their credit card or using popular cryptocurrencies. RARE also provides clients with a powerful suite of tools for minting and selling NFTs.

About Festival Land

Festival Land is a district within the Virtual World of Decentraland and is its largest single area focused on Music, making it the prime space in the Metaverse for bands, DJs and performing artists. It consists of a number of partner venues which surround a large, collaborative festival ground which will host the biggest music events the Decentraland has seen.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



News via KissPR Brand Story

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.













Attachment



