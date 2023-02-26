Rare snowfalls disrupt southern California as rain threatens flooding

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Snow covers homes in Rancho Cucamonga, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles - Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Snow covers homes in Rancho Cucamonga, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles - Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Hill suburbs near Los Angeles have been blanketed with snow after a winter storm bore down on southern California at the weekend, with heavy rain raising some rivers to dangerous levels.

Forecasters said on Saturday there would be a one-day respite before another storm arrived on Monday.

Lightning strikes shut down LA County beaches and scattered bursts of snow, showers and thunderstorms persisted.

Snow covers homes in the Haven Estates neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, east of Los Angeles - AFP/Getty Images
Snow covers homes in the Haven Estates neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, east of Los Angeles - AFP/Getty Images

As the US National Weather Service said southwest California had one of its most powerful storms ever, rare blizzard warnings for mountains in the region and widespread flood watches were ending late on Saturday after the first storm eased.

But the Weather Prediction Centre of the National Weather Service forecast heavy snow over the Cascade Mountains and the Sierra Nevada through the weekend.

Around suburban Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, hills were blanketed in white, and snow also surprised residents of inland suburbs to the east.

Wild weather at Redondo Beach in the Los Angeles beach suburbs - AFP via Getty Images
Wild weather at Redondo Beach in the Los Angeles beach suburbs - AFP via Getty Images

After days of fierce winds, toppled trees and downed wires, more than 120,000 California utility customers remained without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

Interstate 5, the West Coast’s major north-south highway, remained closed due to heavy snow and ice in Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles.

Vehicles splash through a flooded roadway after severe rain in Los Angeles - AFP/Getty Images
Vehicles splash through a flooded roadway after severe rain in Los Angeles - AFP/Getty Images

The Associated Press reported that multiday precipitation totals as of Saturday morning included a staggering 81 inches of snow at the Mountain High resort in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles and up to 64 inches further east at Snow Valley in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Rainfall totals as of late Saturday morning included nearly 15 inches at Los Angeles County’s Cogswell Dam and nearly 10.5 inches  in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.

Residents move belongings away from the Santa Clara River as it floods after heavy rain - AFP/Getty Images
Residents move belongings away from the Santa Clara River as it floods after heavy rain - AFP/Getty Images

“Quite a remarkable storm the last few days with historic amounts of precip and snow down to elevations that rarely see snow,” the LA-area weather office wrote.

The Los Angeles River and other waterways that normally flow at a trickle or are dry most of the year were raging with runoff  on Saturday. The Los Angeles Fire Department used a helicopter to rescue four homeless people who were stranded in the river’s major flood control basin. Two were taken to a hospital with hypothermia, said spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

A truck is driven in snowbound Rancho Cucamonga, in the Los Angeles exurbia - AFP/Getty Images
A truck is driven in snowbound Rancho Cucamonga, in the Los Angeles exurbia - AFP/Getty Images

In the Valencia area of north Los Angeles County, the Santa Clara River carried away three motorhomes early on Saturday after carving into an embankment where an RV park is located. No one was hurt, KCAL-TV reported, but one resident described the scene as devastating.

The storm was fuelled by low pressure rotating off the coast.

A line of snowy palm trees in Rancho Cucamonga - AFP/Getty Images
A line of snowy palm trees in Rancho Cucamonga - AFP/Getty Images

In the US Midwest, more than 350,000 customers were without power in Michigan as of early Saturday afternoon, according to reports from the the two main utilities in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy. Both said they hoped to have the lights back on for most of their customers by Sunday night.

Brian Wheeler, a spokesman for Consumers Energy, said half an inch of ice weighed down some power lines.

At least three people have died in the coast-to-coast storms. A Michigan firefighter died Wednesday after coming into contact with a downed power line, while in Rochester, Minnesota, a pedestrian died after being hit by a city-operated snowplow. Authorities in Portland, Oregon, said a person died of hypothermia.

Latest Stories

  • Ontario braces for another high-impact winter storm with snow, ice

    Another high-impact winter storm looms for Ontario, with a tough transition between snow, ice, and rain falling across southern sections of the province.

  • Stay alert: Another impactful storm eyeing Ontario early next week

    Ontario will only get a few days to breathe before the next impactful winter storm arrives.

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Massive king cobra emerges in family's living room while they watch TV

    A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.

  • Snowballs at the Hollywood sign: Does it signal the biggest SoCal snow event in decades?

    The incoming storm won't be the first time Southern California has seen snow, but it will mark a highly unusual weather pattern for the region.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Fact check: Video that appears to show cracks in the Earth from China, not Turkey or Syria

    A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • First, a blizzard warning in Southern California. Now thundersnow?

    A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.

  • Cuban firefighters battle raging forest fire

    Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Winter Storm Stalls Traffic on I-80 in Northern California

    California’s Interstate 80 was closed in both directions due to stalled traffic on Thursday, February 23, amid winter storms moving across the state.This footage from Caltrans traffic cameras shows the situation at various points along I-80, with traffic moving at a slow pace.Caltrans said it was highly unlikely the highway would reopen to traffic before Friday morning, but that snowplows were at work.According to the National Weather Service, the storm would impact California into Saturday, with blizzard conditions making for “nearly impossible travel” in some parts. Credit: Caltrans via Storyful

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Some Toronto residents still scrambling through snow on sidewalks 3 days after storm, advocate says

    Three days after a winter storm dumped up to 15 centimetres of snow on Toronto, a number of the city's sidewalks have not been cleared making access a challenge for people in wheelchairs, families with strollers and elderly people walking. Accessibility advocate Russell Winkelar says sidewalks are always hit and miss after a big snowstorm and people "can be stuck at the mercy of whoever is cleaning [their] street." "Wheeling around the streets, It can be totally dependent on which businesses sho

  • Wintry weather causes closures across Nova Scotia

    Some schools across Nova Scotia are closed as a cold weather system brings widespread snow to the province. The Regional Centres for Education for Annapolis Valley, Chignecto-Central, Halifax, South Shore and Tri-County have announced all schools will be closed today. In a tweet, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial said classes are cancelled in the Clare, Argyle, South Shore, Metro and Truro areas, and l'École Rose-des-Vents is closed. Halifax Independent School is closed as well. The Nova Scoti

  • Oregon Zoo animals get a snow day

    STORY: Earlier this week, a storm dumped 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) of snow in Portland, Oregon, according to local media.The 64-acre zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, closed on Thursday (February 23) and Friday because of the snow.Across the country, more than 900,000 were left without power and thousands of flights were delayed as the snow brought havoc from Washington state, along the West Coast, to New England.

  • Winter storm pounds US; firefighter killed in Michigan; NWS San Diego issues first-ever blizzard warning: Updates

    A massive winter storm with heavy snow, ice and powerful winds was slamming the Northern Plains and Midwest on Thursday. Live updates on the forecast.

  • One of winter’s strongest snowstorms hit Idaho. Here’s how much dropped around state

    Another round of snow is expected early next week.

  • New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand police were searching for eight people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle struck two weeks ago, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early on Sunday.

  • I-5 closure, weather once again slows Highway 101 traffic to a crawl through SLO County

    Make sure to give yourself plenty of time when hitting the road today.