A rare sight: Here’s how to catch a glimpse of the elusive red pandas at the Sacramento Zoo

Asleep in the trees at the Sacramento Zoo, four round-faced and furry red pandas stay just out of view to passersby.

Sometimes, Takeo and his girlfriend Pili come out as zoo goers eagerly await a sighting of the bushy-tailed mammals.

You might not catch sight of them every time you head to the Land Park exhibit — red pandas are shy by nature — but there are a few ways to increase your luck.

A Sacramento Bee reporter and visual journalist visited Takeo at the zoo on a chilly February day to learn about his life in the capital city — and the best times to catch a glimpse of the endangered species.

Why are red pandas endangered?

Red pandas are an endangered species, a consequence of habitat loss, poaching and human interference, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The total population of the red panda has declined more than 50% over the last 20 years, according to the Smithsonian.

The Sacramento Zoo, together with the Red Panda Network, works to conserve the wild pandas’ existence.

Andrea Haverland, the community engagement coordinator at the zoo, said a portion of ticket sales goes to conservation.

When is the best time to see a red panda at the Sacramento Zoo?

Takeo and Pili are the only red pandas on exhibit at the Sacramento Zoo. The other two stay behind closed doors for privacy during the breeding process, said zoo keeper Anela Medeiros.

If you want to spot them in action, Madeiros recommends you come in the late mornings on days that aren’t too hot.

“If it’s like a 70-degree day, between 60 and 70 degrees, they’re usually going to be out and active and visible,” Medeiros said. “Late morning is usually when we’re putting out bamboo for them so they’re usually getting up around that time for some extra snacks.”

Takeo enjoys his snacks. During training, he’s attentive and his personality comes out to win over a prized grape. The sweet fruit is a special treat for the furry panda.

Story continues

Red pandas are from Southeastern Asia. The furry red animal enjoys cooler temperatures.

Takeo, a red panda, is rewarded with a grape treat after a training session with zookeeper Anela Medeiros at the Sacramento Zoo on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. “Red pandas are extremely endangered and so it’s really amazing that we have two ambassadors on exhibit for their species here,” Medeiros said.

Fun facts about red pandas

Aside from its charming looks, the red panda has some unique qualities. Below are some fun facts from the Red Panda Network:

Red pandas have a mostly vegetarian-carnivore diet

When red pandas feel provoked they will stand back with their paws in the air

The red spots on a red pandas face help keep the sun out of their faces. The white on their faces helps “guide a mother’s lost cubs in the darkness”

At the Sacramento Zoo, red pandas are fed grapes and craisins as training treats. The furry animals are prone to dental disease, Medeiros said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.