Rare Scotch whisky becomes world's most expensive bottle at £2.1m

(Getty Images for Sotheby's)

A rare whisky dubbed the "holy grail of single malts" went under the hammer for more than £2million - a new world auction record for a bottle of Scotch.

The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 beat the previous highest sale by more than £700,000 with a winning bid of a staggering £2,187,500.

It was one of only 12 produced in 1986 by the distillery in Aberlour, Moray, drawn from its renowned cask 263 and featuring a label by Italian pop artist Adami.

The bottle, numbered 12/12, was sold by Sotheby's in London with an estimate of between £750,000 and £1.2million, sparking interest from wealthy collectors around the world.

It was eventually snapped up by an online bidder from Asia after a battle with a rival in the auction room.

Kirsteen Campbell, Macallan's master whiskymaker, said: "Being involved in the sensory analysis of this incomparable whisky was an incredible privilege.

"[It] had incredible depth of character - rich, dark fruits [and] black cherry compôte alongside sticky dates, followed by intense, sweet antique oak ... Dark chocolate, treacle, ginger... the notes go on and on."

She added: "It was a very special moment to experience the opening of this iconic single malt, and I hope the new custodian will enjoy the same privilege."