Rare photos inside Meghan Markle's modest childhood home before her parents' split

Meghan Markle's brows look natural (BEN STANSALL)

Meghan Markle lives with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito but she lived the first two years of her life 80 miles away in the San Fernando Valley.

Her mother Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle lived together when Meghan was born, although they sadly split two years later. During Meghan and Harry's Netflix docuseries, the Duchess shared two personal childhood photographs taken inside her family home.

One of the unearthed snaps showed Meghan has a toddler wearing a romper in their lounge alongside her father Thomas. On the table was a dolls house and there was a paisley rug on the floor.

Meghan Markle as a child at home with her dad

Another image was of mother Doria, wearing a white zip-up jumpsuit, holding a Hello Kitty teddy bear. She had a beaming smile on her face as she looked down towards a young Meghan, who was wearing a patterned red dress while clutching her own doll.

The Duchess with her mom has a kid

The photo gave another glimpse into the family's modest home with wooden floors, white walls and lots of personal trinkets.

After her parents split, Meghan moved with her mother into a top-floor apartment on South Cloverdale Avenue, Mid-Wilshire.

In the hit Netflix show, Meghan and her mom even revisited the property, driving by to reminisce about their time there. "We had our parties back there," pointed out Doria as they cruised past.

Doria's home in LA

Doria has her own private sanctuary in View Park-Windsor Hills in LA and photos of the exterior show it is complete with a clay roof, lime green exterior, a bay window and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.

Her father had an apartment behind the Hollywood strip, where Meghan would visit ahead of moving away for college.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home like?

The couple have an amazing pool at home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in a nine-bedroom property, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and it has an array of luxurious features that wouldn't be out of place in a five-star holiday resort. The family has an outdoor pool, a giant playpark, a wine cellar, a games room, a cinema room and more!

The family even have a games room

During the documentary, fans got to see inside their home life like never before including sweet moments with the kids in the garden and their lowkey dinners at home.

check out the Sussexes' dining room

More recently, the couple have given another insight into their utopia garden when they recorded a video from their veranda.

The clip was to promote the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund, which is supporting 26 companies around the US that work in the field of ethical tech.

The Sussexes were seen sitting snuggled up on a metal bench and behind them, their idyllic view could be admired.