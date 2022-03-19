Rare opportunity to buy this former station master's house on Sandringham Estate

Photo credit: Kristian Lehner, Sowerbys Estate Agents

A Grade II Listed mansion set in the heart of the royal Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, is now for sale £1.19 million — and it has been described by agents as a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

Occupying a plot adjacent to Natural England's reserve at Wolferton, Station House is a truly unique property that is positioned next to the former Wolferton Railway Station — a well-known station once used by the royal family en route to Sandringham up until the late 1960s. If you're looking to live next to Her Majesty, then this is the home for you.

The impressive property has generously proportioned reception rooms, three bedrooms, a fitted kitchen with vaulted ceilings centred around an AGA, and a triple-aspect garden room looking out over the luscious lawns. But that's not all: new owners will also find a separate cosy snug and a small seating area within the footprint of the turret looking out over the lawns.

As for the interiors? The original tiling in the covered entrance porch makes a warm welcome, while the two sets of french doors opening out to the terrace flood the space with natural light. Some carpets could do with replacing, but this will give new owners the opportunity to put their own stamp on the home.

Photo credit: Kristian Lehner, Sowerbys Estate Agents

The garden is the real star of the show. Enclosed behind a combination of brick walls and cast iron railings, it includes beautifully planted shrubs, impressive brick pillars, sprawling lawns with mature plants, shrubs and trees, plus a wonderful spot for dining that is the most tranquil setting. Don't forget the surrounding countryside views, too. They'll have you reaching for the walking boots.



This property is currently on the market for £1,195,000 with Sowerby's.

Take a peek around the home...

Photo credit: Kristian Lehner, Sowerbys Estate Agents

Photo credit: Kristian Lehner, Sowerbys Estate Agents

Photo credit: Kristian Lehner, Sowerbys Estate Agents

Photo credit: Kristian Lehner, Sowerbys Estate Agents

