A rare instance of everyone at Everton pointing in the same direction

The last time Everton were relegated was an awfully long time ago. When it happened, back in 1951, they went down in style, their fate sealed by a 6-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, and that august tome, Big Paper, commented thus: “To abuse Everton at this stage,” wrote the legendary Donny Davies, “would be too much like picking up a person badly mauled from a street accident and reading him a lecture on the folly of jay-walking. The very severity of the disaster protects the victim.” The Toffees of today aren’t quite in that state yet, but affairs at Goodison Park have escalated enough for it to only seem right that Football Daily takes a similarly sympathetic view to Donny all those years ago. Evertonians have already suffered enough.

In the last 48 hours, Everton have: sacked their manager; not told anyone; put themselves up for sale; told everyone about the manager thing; slapped a contract down in front of Arnaut Danjuma before nipping out for a fag; thought idly about starting a search for a new manager while smoking the fag; popped back in to see Danjuma only to discover an empty office, chair spinning and window cracked open, through which one could see someone of similar build to Danjuma hailing a cab to Lime Street; eventually started searching for a new manager; asked the first person on their list, Marcelo Bielsa, if he fancied the gig; been told by Bielsa he’ll consider it if they buy a few players who can run; hawked Anthony Gordon around in the hope of raising some ready money; and insisted they’re not up for sale. Hey, they’re out of the cup and don’t have a match for nearly a fortnight, they’ve got to do something to while away the time.

Even if we boil it all down to the bare bones, we have no idea what is going on, or what Everton are trying to achieve. There’s a fair chance this is also true of Everton themselves. In an envelope-pushing film that did away with cinema’s 180-degree rule – and was seemingly made last week – owner Farhad Moshiri and Jazz Bal, the chair of the Everton Fan Advisory Board, discussed much of the above while both looking to the right, as though Moshiri was sitting behind Bal on the bus. All very strange, although at least it was a rare instance this season of everyone at Everton pointing in the same direction.

The actual content of the interview was rather less interesting than its curious camera set-up, with Moshiri insisting the club is not on the market, but new investment could nevertheless be ahoy. The latter bit is potentially good news, given Everton need to sign some eager players if they’re to entice Bielsa to the club, but with the transfer window closing in six days, they’d better get a wriggle on. Also, there’s no guarantee they’d spend any new funds wisely: earlier on TalkSport, Mr 25% Kia Joorabchian revealed they were offered Bruno Guimarães for £16m, only to spend £25m on Jean-Philippe Gbamin instead. Oh dear. But at least there’s still a way out of this, and hope remains. Big week coming up. If the last couple of days are anything to go by, it could be an extremely long one as well.

Join Scott Murray from 8pm GMT for hot Milk Cup semi-final first leg coverage of Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United.

“It now won’t be long in football until heading and tackling will be banned altogether and players will be playing in specially designed slippers to prevent [knack], and preparing a risk assessment statement and method statement for travelling to the ground. No consideration was given to the fans many of whom were already in the ground and the people who have to pay the bills at the club. I come from an era when you did everything you could to get a game played. I have been involved in clearing snow to uncover the markings, finding a bag of sawdust and [re-marking] the pitch, forking the pitch for an hour to drain the penalty areas, brushing water off the pitch and using a roller to remove the ice … I know I am seen as an ‘old dinosaur’ from the ‘dark ages’ and go back to the days of using rope for the crossbars but, I have a ‘Football University Degree’ in ‘common sense’ and that was lacking on Saturday” – Bridlington Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite gets a few things off his chest, after their Northern Premier League Division East game at home to Cleethorpes was called off by the referee 20 minutes before kick-off.

What real cold at Bridlington looks like. Photograph: John Giles/PA

It took me until two weeks ago to realise I hadn’t read this for quite a while. Then two days later I received an email congratulating me on my one year-anniversary at a new job. The penny dropped: I hadn’t updated my email preferences. What had I missed? Not much it seemed. A fortnight had passed without major incident. Perhaps the rebranding had ushered in a new era of professionalism? The days of Tin-influenced copy well and truly in the past. Then you had to go and spoil it all by crediting Darvel’s winner in their historic Scottish Cup victory versus Aberdeen (yesterday’s Football Daily) to ‘Jordan Fitzpatrick’, and not Jordan Kirkpatrick. It’s good to be back” – John Mackay.

Re: yesterday’s Memory Lane picture (full email edition). It’s my pleasure to tell you that the Jewel in the Crown of Swindon fame is still going strong, and there’s a good selection of John Moncurrys to be had” – David Walsh.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com. Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … David Walsh.

A man has apologised in court for racially abusing Brentford striker Ivan Toney online. Antonio Neill, 24, from Northumberland, appeared at Newcastle magistrates’ court to admit a charge of sending an offensive message. After the district judge told Neill to return for sentencing on 30 March, the defendant said: “I’m sorry for what I said to Ivan. I’m disgusted and ashamed and want to become a better person.”

Nathan Jones is feeling funky after VAR denied Southampton a goal in their 1-0 Rumbelows Cup semi-final, first-leg defeat to Newcastle. “You can’t celebrate a goal any more,” he fumed. “You can’t show any emotion because you know it’s going to VAR one way or another, unless someone picks the ball up from the goalkeeper, runs through 11 players and slots it past the keeper without anything else happening.” Saints ended with 10 men after a red card for Duje Caleta-Car, who was waved off in style by the visitors’ Jacob Murphy.

What a shot. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Rams-raid alert! Derby County are on a tear-up in League One, with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win at Port Vale extending their unbeaten run to 14 games. “The lads played really well and if we’d lost I wouldn’t have been incandescent with rage,” cheered manager Paul Warne.

Bolton are still trying to work out why Dion Charles was sent off in their 1-0 win over Forest Green, when it was teammate Elias Kachunga who very clearly thumped Rovers defender Brandon Cooper during a first-half incident. “We cannot deny Elias has let everyone down,” sighed boss Ian Evatt. “But to get a player involved and sent off 15 yards away from the incident is baffling.” The defeat leaves Forest Green bottom, prompting them to give manager Ian Burchnall the vegan-laced boot.

Charles, centre, and Kachunga with referee Tom Nield. Photograph: Paul Currie/Shutterstock

Todd Boehly’s plans to extend Chelsea contracts into the next century and ward off FFP are set to be scuppered by Uefa’s five-year limit over which a fee can be spread.

Oh, oh, oh, it’s magic. Celtic have completed the signing of striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from South Korean club Suwon Bluewings.

Arsenal defender Cédric Soares is heading for Fulham on loan.

Brighton’s succession planning has led them to Amadou Haidara, but Leipzig aren’t playing ball … yet. Or at least until the Seagulls’ coffers are inflated by Chelsea again, in exchange for Moisés Caicedo.

Erik ten Hag is setting his sights very high for Manchester United. “We want to construct the best team,” he roared. “First in England, then in Europe, then in the world.”

Leeds have brought in Chris Armas as their new assistant head coach. “I am sure he will help us to improve every day,” whooped Jesse Marsch.

And in European Fairs Cup/Nations League news: Croatia will play the Netherlands, while Italy and Spain will collide in June’s semi-finals.

Back for another year to prompt water-cooler chat the length and breadth of the globe: it’s the men’s top 100 players for 2022, now counting down to No 41.

Which footballers have been the subject of diss tracks? The Knowledge gets down with the kids to find out.

“There was a wee bit of nerves, you could feel it. But then one of the boys started singing and the other guys began to join in.” As the dust settles, Paul MacInnes catches up with the Darvel superheroes who pulled off that seismic Scottish Cup shock … with the help of Cher.

Today’s trip takes us to the Blundell Park dressing rooms in May 1984, where Chelsea’s players celebrate winning the Second Division after a 1-0 win at Grimsby was enough to pip Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference. Both were promoted, with the Mariners finishing fifth.

