A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good

Five-time grand prix winner Verstappen has spent a lot of time over the winter competing on online racing platform iRacing, joining forces with the crack Team Redline operation.

Having previously held the world record around the Montreal circuit in a Dallara Formula 3 car, last week Verstappen set the fastest time in the same machine on the Charlotte ‘Roval’ and the Brands Hatch Grand Prix track.

While a clip of Verstappen crashing into a fellow online racer has recently gathered attention, Redline’s video of that record Charlotte lap offers a much better insight into what Verstappen is doing online and what it tells us about the 21-year-old.

Atze Kerkhof, a Redline driver/manager, describes his friend as “breathtakingly fast” online and now capable of “beating the established order”.

"Sometimes you do a lap and you think it's perfect, but then Max enters the track and goes another three tenths faster,” Kerkhof tells Motorsport.com. “Where he finds that time, is a mystery to everyone.

"It's about very small details. The steering angle, the slip angle of the car, the way of trail braking or downshifting. It’s very small things where he makes the difference.

“The fact that he manages to do that last bit of fine-tuning, probably also was the reason why his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who was completely trashed in qualifying last year, became so frustrated.

“What Max does, is almost impossible to imitate. His driving is so perfect.”

A case study in class

Competitors on iRacing take on a different track each week to battle for the fastest time, with the person one who is at the top of the leaderboard at the end the holder of the world record.

Last week Verstappen posted a 1m04.436s on the Charlotte Roval – a lap Kerkhof, who has the data for that effort, calls “an out of this world performance”.

