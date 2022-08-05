Rare and Historic Listing in Tampa’s Hyde Park District Draws Attention

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / A rare historic property has just been listed on Tampa's exclusive Bayshore Boulevard, located in the historic Hyde Park district and also known as "Billionaire's Boulevard".

This coveted neighborhood rarely offers single family residences like 1115 Bayshore Blvd. available for sale. As the market continues to climb in value, homes like this will soon see prices skyrocketing. The 4,581 ft.2 residence, which was built in 1912 and recently remodeled by the late Thomas Everett Lamb, has been listed by KVA Group with Keller Williams Tampa Central (KVA Group), a premier real estate group with Keller Williams Tampa Central whose team specializes in waterfront and luxury upscale properties that attract an exclusive clientele.

"We almost never see listings like this," says a representative for KVA Group. "With current market trends, this may be the last chance to own a single family residence on Bayshore Blvd. or under $10 million."

KVA Group, Friday, August 5, 2022, Press release picture

1115 Bayshore Blvd. is located in Hyde Park, one of Tampa's oldest, most desirable neighborhoods. Hyde Park was established in the 1880s by a railroad financier who constructed the first bridge across the Hillsborough River at what is now Kennedy Blvd. In 1882, the first home was built, and Bayshore Blvd. eventually followed. It runs along the eastern boundary of Hyde Park and is known for its greenery and for the views of the water and skyline from its 4.5 mile-long sidewalk, one of the longest in America.

Investors are already looking at the property, as there is currently limited inventory for single family residences on Bayshore Blvd. Most recently, new luxurious condo towers have emerged along Bayshore Blvd. such as the Ritz-Carlton Residences and Hyde Park House. Florida's inflation rate has topped 10%, making it one of the highest in the country, and driving investors to purchase desirable real estate.

Hyde Park is one factor in Tampa's surging real estate market, which has been growing for much of 2022. While Miami has generally overshadowed Tampa, times are changing. The city's unemployment rate remains lower than Miami's, and it contributes to 25% of Florida's IT jobs. Tampa is also experiencing an influx of potential home buyers, as its housing inventory is down by 46% compared to levels seen before the coronavirus. The result is that some lists of the top real estate markets in the United States have Tampa ranked as high as #2.

Kamilla Altunyan, Founder of KVA Group, says that she is excited about listing the 5-bedroom/5.5 bath residence. "Hyde Park is one of the most well-known neighborhoods in Tampa, and 1115 Bayshore Blvd. represents the best of both centuries, so to speak: the charm of the early 1900s combined with 21st-century technology. We can't wait to begin private tours of the home with our clients so that they can enjoy it just as much as we do."

KVA Group's co-owner, Ally Russell, states that the blue-and-white residence comes with hardwood floors, updated electrical and plumbing, a full-home water filtration, and a smartphone-controlled CAT-4 entertainment system with speakers throughout the interior and exterior.

"You may recognize the residence from online photos and videos because it was once occupied by a well-known chef/restaurateur/TV personality who prepared many meals in this kitchen," she says. "It is a sub-zero, Thermador chef's kitchen, by the way, making it even more fun for a cooking enthusiast."

Also featured are a walk-in, climate-controlled wine cellar as well as an entertainer's bar. KVA Group states that the addition of the 800-ft.2 guesthouse makes the home attractive to those who like to host parties and overnight guests.

"The second and third floors contain some must-sees, also," Kamilla Altunyan states. "The master bath in particular retains its early 20th-century feel but has been upgraded with a free-standing tub, a dual-head ‘rain' steam shower, plenty of built-in closets, and a wonderful two-sided fireplace through which you can see the bay."

The backyard, KVA Group reveals, is full of modern additions, including a custom pool and spa, waterfall, and two-car garage. As the home is located in an older neighborhood, its landscaping is full of natural flora.

"1115 Bayshore Blvd. is a wonderful residence for those looking for privacy in a sought-after neighborhood with beautiful views of the bay," says Ally Russell. "Because of its architectural history, prior ownership, location in one of Tampa's most exclusive neighborhoods, and easy access to the beach, the property will generate a lot of interest. Please reach out to us anytime so that we can answer your questions and even give you a private tour."

KVA Group with Keller Williams Tampa Central is composed of some of the most highly regarded agents in the Tampa Bay market. Its passion and commitment to its clients is its driving force every day. From starting the conversation to sealing the deal, team members are committed to earning-and keeping-your trust.

