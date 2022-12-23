Rare Footage of Moose Dropping Its Antlers Captured on Security Camera Goes Viral

Rare Moment: Moose Sheds Both Antlers Caught on Ring Camera

An Alaska family saw a "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting on their Ring camera: a moose shedding its antlers.

Tyra Bogert told Today that she was at her sister's house watching TikTok videos with her niece when she got a Ring alert. To her surprise, when she opened it, she found a moose near her front door.

In the video, the moose walks into the frame and begins to shake off the snow. But the animal ends up shaking just a little too hard, as his antlers pop off and fall onto the snow. The loud thud of his antlers hitting the ground immediately startles the animal, and he runs away.

Tyra told Today that shortly after the video was taken, her husband Chance called her to ask who was at the door. "I'm like, 'Dude, you've got to watch it for yourself! You'll be so surprised. I don't want to ruin it.' "

The family said seeing animals on their property is pretty common, and they even have a video of two bulls fighting over a female moose, but a moose shedding its antlers is a first for them.

"I knew it was rare because all my hunting friends said they've never seen it in real life, let alone being caught on video," Chance, who picked up the antlers from the snow and brought them in, told Newsweek.

The family shared the video on TikTok writing: "Moose shedding BOTH antlers caught on doorbell camera." The moment became a viral hit, garnering 2.6 million likes, over 23,000 comments and 92,000 shares.

Many people shared their awe at seeing the rare scene, and others noted that they didn't even know this was possible. One TikToker commented, "I can't be the only one who didn't know they shed antlers," and another said, "Not me thinking they lived their whole life with the same antlers."

The family posted a follow-up TikTok video responding to a comment that read, "Bro we gotta see the sheds, I'm begging you."

In the video Chance is seen picking up the antlers and showing them to the Ring camera. He says, "three and two," referring to the number of spikes on the antlers.

Moose shed their antlers annually, but new antlers can grow back a quarter inch per day, according to an article from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This happens usually in the wintertime, as less daylight hours triggers lower testosterone production in moose, which loosens their antlers.

Often moose will shed one antler at a time, so it's rare to see them both drop at the same time – like in the video.