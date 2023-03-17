Rare creature with a long tail fin washed up on a South African beach. Take a look

Irene Wright
·2 min read

A South African wildlife photographer was out on Sunset Beach when he came across something unusual.

A small shark, with an incredibly long tail fin, was washed up on the beach.

“It’s not often we get to see this remarkable shark,” the photographer, Alex Aitkenhead, told IOL, a news site in South Africa.

The rare sighting was a juvenile thresher shark, Aitkenhead said in a Facebook post.

Thresher sharks are a group of three shark species that are known for their “long, scythe-like tails that account for half their body length,” according to Shark Advocates International.

Their tails aren’t just for show.

Thresher sharks are “aggressive predators” that use their tail to hit and stun fish species, knocking them out before taking a bite, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Thresher shark tail fins can account for half of the shark’s total body size, and aids in their ability to hunt and kill prey.
Thresher shark tail fins can account for half of the shark’s total body size, and aids in their ability to hunt and kill prey.

The sharks have a large environmental range, reaching from the North Atlantic to the central Pacific, but they are not common to South Africa, Shark Advocates International says.

Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Eddie Andrews told IOL that the last time a thresher shark washed ashorewas multiple years ago in Strand, 30 miles outside the city.

“It’s not common for this species to wash ashore in Cape Town, due mainly to the fact that these sharks prefer warm, temperate or tropical waters and are pelagic,” meaning found in the deep sea, Andrews said.

Sightings of the shark are rare for another reason.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has the thresher shark listed as “vulnerable” on their Red List, meaning the populations are in decline and are at risk of becoming endangered.

Thresher sharks typically like warmer, deep water, but this juvenile found its way to a South African beach.
Thresher sharks typically like warmer, deep water, but this juvenile found its way to a South African beach.

Shark Advocates International says that thresher sharks are fished for their meat, their skin is used for leather and their livers are used for oil in some countries. They are also fished recreationally, including in the United States.

“At the time we did not realize the significance of such a find as we know this shark,” Aitkenhead told Newsweek. “This shark was in a very good state – no damage or any sign of injuries or predation.”

Anglers thought they hooked a tiger shark. It was something much bigger, video shows

Pink, fuzzy and lurking deep in the ocean — new lobster species is one of 5 just found

Newborn whale seen with mom of a usually antagonistic species in Iceland, study says

Rescuers rush to save whale believed to be caught in a net. Something else was wrong

Latest Stories

  • ‘Scary.’ 450-pound bear found dead along highway, rattling North Carolina community

    It’s 100 pounds larger than average, officials say.

  • ‘It’s coming right at us.’ Huge bears confront couple hiking in Alaska, TikTok shows

    “I was more nervous about being looked at as a plaything for the bears.”

  • ‘Gangster’ bird sent 8-foot alligator scrambling back to pond, Florida video shows

    “I am honestly more afraid of sandhill cranes than I am of gators. They are crazy.”

  • Drone photos show dramatic rise in California reservoirs after record-setting rain, snow

    Photos from the California Department of Water Resources show how water levels rose at Lake Oroville and Lake Folsom reservoirs after winter storms.

  • Canada is sitting on 12 'carbon bombs.' Here's where they are

    Just under the surface of B.C. and Alberta, in a rock formation known as the Montney Play, lies enough potential greenhouse gasses to blow past Canada's 2030 emissions targets 30 times over. It's one of 12 fossil fuel reserves researchers in the journal Energy Policy have identified in Canada — called "carbon bombs" — that would each release a billion tonnes or more of carbon into the atmosphere if their resources were extracted and burned. This would be catastrophic for the world's efforts to s

  • Tucker Carlson Says We’re Ignoring the Good Parts of Climate Change

    Fox NewsWe should all look on the bright side of global warming, Tucker Carlson argued Thursday night.During a diatribe on the subject—in which he denied the existence of any human influence on the Earth’s rapid warming, contradicting the vast majority of meteorological and atmospheric scientists—America’s most-watched cable news host said that climate change has “upsides to it and downsides to it.”Carlson began his monologue not by highlighting a particular cold stretch of weather to express do

  • Images from space show a 5,000-mile bloom of seaweed threatening the beaches of Florida

    Satellites captured the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," a bloom of brown algae stretching from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.

  • 90-Year-Old Tortoise Fathers Three Hatchlings at Houston Zoo

    Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk

    The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • Tropical moisture to drop up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario

    A memorable storm is in the works for folks across parts of northern Ontario, with a dreary rain event on tap for much of southern Ontario.

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • Truro bakery owner wants better communication of scheduled power outages

    When Piper Bowes first learned her bakery was set to lose power multiple days this week, it wasn't from Nova Scotia Power. Instead, she found out through one of her employees at Red Knot Bakery in Truro, N.S., who'd seen a post about upcoming street maintenance on the town's Facebook page. It was only last Friday, three days before the outages were set to begin, that Bowes says NSP employees came into her business to inform her about the disruption. "Being told on a Friday … is not enough time f

  • Adelaide Zoo's Tiger Cubs Get Purr-fect Results at Vet Check

    Three young Sumatran tiger cubs from Adelaide Zoo have passed their second health checks with purr-fect results, the zoo said.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs being checked over by the zoo’s veterinary team and playing with their mother, Delilah.The cubs, two females and one male, were microchipped, vaccinated, and weighed.Senior keeper of carnivores Arliah Hayward said the cubs were growing well. “We can tell by their paws, they are going to be impressive tigers! They are growing up quickly and are definitely developing their own little personalities," she said.“The little boy loves following Delilah around and playing with her. He is the most vocal of the trio and loves his minced meat," Hayward said. “His sisters are opposites; one is quieter while the other is very independent and confident!”The male cub weighed in at 8.7 kg, while his sisters weighed in at 7.5 kg and 7.6 kg respectively, the zoo said.The cubs are the offspring of Kembali and Delilah, Adelaide Zoo’s two adult Sumatran tigers, and were born on December 21 last year.The animals will be named through a public competition, the zoo said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Train Derails In Washington Reservation Leaking Diesel Fuel: Officials

    State officials estimated that up to 5,000 gallons may have leaked, though the train company said it's far less. The incident came hours after another BNSF derailment.

  • Energy company drops idea of shipping LNG to Europe, cites associated costs

    Spanish energy company Repsol says it won't be expanding its Saint John LNG terminal to export liquefied natural gas to Europe because the associated costs make the project unviable. Europe faced a serious supply crunch last year as it weaned itself off Russian oil and gas following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. As they scrambled to replace Russian gas, Germany and other EU members turned to Canada as a possible solution to their supply woes. Repsol's current import terminal in Saint

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • Pink, fuzzy and lurking deep in the ocean — new lobster species is one of 5 just found

    They may be lobsters, but you won’t find them on the menu.

  • Giant Seaweed Blob Takes Aim At Florida, Mexico Beaches

    Blooms of foul-smelling, health-threatening sargassum have been getting bigger and more damaging.

  • Two mild earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no reports of damage

    PEACE RIVER, Alta. — An area northwest of Edmonton has been rattled by two mild earthquakes and a series of aftershocks. Natural Resources Canada says the first quake hit at 8:46 a.m., and was centred about 30 kilometres outside the hamlet of Reno, Alta. It says it had a magnitude of 4.5, while the second one measured 4.6. The federal agency says a second earthquake hit at 8:59 a.m. and "an aftershock sequence is in progress" southeast of Peace River, Alta. There have been several reports of peo

  • Second quake swarm in days rattles California-Nevada border, seismologists say

    The series of earthquakes follows an overnight swarm Monday, March 13.