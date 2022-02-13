Rare Classic French Car Discovered Abandoned

This is quite the barn find…

A rare 1904 Roche-Schneider was discovered abandoned in a mansion’s garage just last month and it’s causing quite the stir. Stories about barn find cars come out all the time, and a fair amount of them have questionable details. Let’s just say some people really stretch the term “barn find” to mean something which sat for a few years. But this rare French car was sitting in the garage since 1959, so we think it definitely qualifies.

According to a Facebook post by a Yury Grozmani, the entire mansion had been abandoned in the French countryside for the same amount of time. It doesn’t indicate why that was, but we imagine there’s some dramatic tale of financial ruin and/or maybe a sudden death, although those are just dramatic guesses. The fact nobody had claimed the mansion for so long and the car sat in the garage undiscovered since the 50s is just unbelievable.

This 1904 Roche-Schneider wears a body style the French call “Choffer-Coope” and we don’t exactly know why, but it sure sounds sophisticated. Manufactured by Paris Vanvooren Atelier, it’s a potent slice of history. We’re guessing it’s in mostly if not completely original condition. Appropriately, the car is current at the Reims-Champagne Automobile Museum where the public can get a glimpse of the rare vehicle.

Even more amazing, after the car was discovered the 117-year-old 4-cyliner engine fired up and it was driven to an awaiting tow truck outside. That’s a seriously durable car to sit for over 60 years and still run, even if only for a short distance.

Now the question is whether or not the classic car should be kept as it is or painstakingly restored. Emotions run high with these decisions, but we’re sure you have an opinion one way or the other. Let us know what you think and why in the comments.

