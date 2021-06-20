Rare Bombay Blood Donors Step in To Save Life of Woman in Odisha Hospital

As the country continues to fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several good samaritans have stepped in to help people in need. Countless stories surfaced on the internet where such good deeds helped save lives. Radhika Juad of Makla village under Golamunda block, received a similar help as she battled life and death following a Caesarean Section to deliver a child in Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. Radhika not only lost her child but was also in need of O+ of Bombay Phenotype blood, a very rare type of blood.

With no availability of the blood type in Kalahandi, her relatives made several failed attempts to look for the blood from different donors in the district.

According to New Indian Express, social media activists in the area took help from Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Rakhyaka Foundation, which had two donors. Donors Durlava Kumar Sahu of Unit IV and Manas Ranjan Pradhan of Baramunda immediately reached Bhawanipatna to help Radhika. “We are happy to have been able to help someone in distress,” they told New Indian Express. Both Durlava and Manas have until now donated blood nine and fourteen times respectively.

A few weeks back, it was learned that a final year B-tech student from Hyderabad had come forward to help people conduct the last rites of their loved ones, who succumbed to covid in Telangana. The young man, identified as Zeeshan Ali Khan and his team members helped people from different religions and said that it was difficult for him to stand the situation of bodies lying here and there while families helplessly searched for crematorium staff to conduct their last rites.

He told ANI, “I could not watch people leave their loved ones unattended after their death because of a virus and I needed a platform to do something. That is why I have joined an organisation and have been serving since then.”

