First ever blizzard warning issued for Los Angeles area, officials say: California weather updates

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Blizzards and winter weather are overtaking parts of Southern California, a region most known for its inviting weather.

Snow and freezing temperatures are expected throughout much of the state over the next few days, with advisories in effect in the Bay Area near San Francisco and further north through to the state line, according to the National Weather Service.

Californians join the more than 20 million Americans under winter storm warnings and 35 million people across the country under winter weather advisories this week, according to NWS.

Here’s what you need to know about California’s winter weather.

Winter storm: 20 million Americans under winter storm warnings as blizzards barrel across Midwest, West

Blizzard warnings in the mountains over Los Angeles

Los Angeles and Ventura County residents living in mountains above the city of Los Angeles were advised to travel only for emergencies Wednesday morning as the area expected wind gusts up to 75 mph to whip in heavy snow and virtually eliminate any visibility. The blizzard and winter storm warnings, in effect until Saturday afternoon morning, said 2 to 7 feet of snow was expected to accumulate by Saturday night, with up to 12 inches at higher elevations.

Some areas also expected rains on Thursday and Friday. The Los Angeles NWS said Wednesday was the first time it had ever issued a blizzard warning for the area.

Light snow had begun to fall on the Interstate 5 Grapevine mountain pass connecting the Los Angeles area to central California, the weather service said.

Winter weather and winter storm advisories were also in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside counties further inland from Los Angeles, and for parts of San Diego county further south.

California drought eased?: Before and after photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

Freeze warning in San Francisco Bay area

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees were expected in some parts of the Bay Area along with wind gusts up to 50 mph, the NWS said.

Freeze warnings were expected to remain in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Residents were advised to move vulnerable plants and pets indoors to protect them from the freezing temperatures, and to prevent any outdoor pipes from bursting by draining them.

Most of Northern California under severe weather advisories

Eureka, Redding, Chico and other communities in northern California were all under winter storm, winter weather watches or advisories Wednesday.

NWS said all of northwestern California expected hail and light to heavy snow from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Power outages across California amid strong winds

Close to 100,000 customers were without power in California Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.Us, as parts of the state contended with strong winds.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company said Tuesday night it would mobilize personnel to prepare from outages resulting from poor weather conditions.

California power outage tracker: Over 110,000 customers without power as strong winds hit

US weather watches and warnings

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles County blizzard warning: California winter weather updates

Latest Stories

  • Wolastoqiyik, Mi'kmaq say they're allies in land rights despite overlapping title claims

    As several Indigenous nations in eastern Canada make overlapping claims to their traditional lands, they say the biggest obstacle won't be dealing with each other, but with the government of New Brunswick. Last week, Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. (MTI), a Mi'kmaw rights collective in New Brunswick, released a map of its territory that included most of the province, and overlapped with territory claimed by the Wolastoqey Nation. Chief Patricia Bernard of Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, part of the

  • Winter storm descends over southern Ontario, snow and freezing rain in forecast

    TORONTO — A messy mix of snow, ice and freezing rain moved across southern Ontario on Wednesday, plunging the region back into the depths of winter after several days of milder weather, with Environment Canada predicting colder temperatures into the weekend. A winter system from the northern plains of the United States rolled in to southwest parts of the province early in the day before hitting the Greater Toronto Area. The storm was then headed for Ottawa but icy weather was predicted to linger

  • Interstate 15 closed on the way to Las Vegas amid icy conditions as high winds kick in

    The beginning of a massive winter weather system has already brought high winds and dangerous road conditions across Southern California.

  • This Internet-Beloved Jacket Is Taking Over Fashion Week Street Style

    Totême's TikTok-famous scarf jacket has been spotted IRL outside of the shows in New York and London.

  • Snowy winter storm prompts Southern California’s first blizzard warning ever

    The storm is expected to be “a snowmaker of the likes we have not seen for many years,” a National Weather Service office forecaster in Oxnard said.

  • Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid Her 'Girl Crush' Years After Feud Rumors Over Mutual Ex The Weeknd

    Gomez shared appreciation for the model's beauty on social media

  • Gigi Hadid's Latest Outfit Proved That the Trucker Hat Trend is Here to Stay

    And served as a masterclass in layering for unpredictable winter weather.

  • Satellite Timelapse Shows Powerful Winter Storm Impacting US

    A satellite captured images of a large winter storm system swirling over much of the United States on Wednesday, February 22, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) which released this timelapse footage.The video shows the storm’s movements over 10-hour time period, said CIRA, which operates in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).The NOAA said the “coast-to-coast storm” was producing “widespread heavy snow and blizzard conditions across portions of the Westand the Northern Plains,” while authorities issued ice and winter storm warnings “the Rockies to the Great Lakes.” Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful

  • UPDATE 1-Putin hails Russia's fighters in Ukraine at rally in Moscow

    This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine during a rally in Moscow on Wednesday, calling on the crowds to chant "Russia, Russia" to show their support for those he said were defending the fatherland. Tens of thousands of people packed into Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, which has a capacity of 81,000, waving white, blue and red Russian flags and listening to patriotic songs before Putin arrived.

  • Powerful winds batter California; nearly 200,000 PG&E customers lose power

    The windstorm has brought gusts of more than 60 mph to some areas of Northern and Central California and is expected to continue overnight.

  • Drug dealer jailed after cannabis worth up to £1m intercepted at airport

    The package from Los Angeles, California, was intercepted by Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport, Leicestershire, in November.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Dog Leads Lost Aid Workers to Village Hit by Deadly Earthquake

    A dog guided lost Turkish aid workers for 5 kilometers (3 miles) to a village in the quake-hit province of Kahramanmaras on February 11, officials said.Footage posted to Twitter by the Konyaalti Municipality shows a dog running ahead on a snow-covered road on a mountain, as a vehicle follows the animal. Municipality workers in vests can then be seen handing out supplies to people.“Our dear friend showed the way, our teams delivered supplies to our citizens who were stuck in the village,” the caption read, according to a machine translation.An official from the municipality told Storyful that an aid team lost their way trying to reach the village of Payamburnu, but were obstructed by snow and rubble blocking the roads, “so they followed the route where a small dog rushed in front of them.”“Thanks to the dog running for about 5 kilometers continuously, our village could be reached. At the point where no team could reach before, we were able to deliver food, clothing, medicine, and hygiene supplies to our patients and children,” the municipality said, according to a machine translation.State-run news organization Anadolu Agency, citing a statement made by Konyaalti Municipality, said 31 trucks and 7 aid packages were sent to the region and were distributed to earthquake victims by municipality teams. Credit: Konyaalti Municipality via Storyful

  • Los Angeles gets rare blizzard warning as historic winter storm shuts down parts of Midwest

    Public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to extremely dangerous whiteout conditions in parts of the Midwest and northern plains

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Snow hits parts of B.C. Tuesday, cold expected to remain through the week

    A quickly descending Pacific frontal system brought frigid temperatures and snow to British Columbia Tuesday evening, with cold weather expected to remain until Friday. In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam, Burnaby Mountain and parts of the Fraser Valley have already seen some snow overnight on Tuesday. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C

  • Heavy overnight snowfall blankets Calgary

    Calgary drivers had a slippery Tuesday morning commute after the city, along with much of southern Alberta, was hit with a major snowfall overnight. Southern sections of Calgary received upwards of 30 centimetres of snow and smaller totals were observed in the north, according to Environment Canada. "Snow will taper off from north to south today," the agency said on its website. Calgary Transit tweeted Tuesday morning that CTrains were running about 10 minutes behind schedule because of the snow

  • Potent storm puts Quebec on alert for a significant winter wallop

    Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.

  • Large winter storm set to hit southern Ontario

    Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his latest storm forecast. Depending on where you live, the storm will bring freezing rain, ice pellets, a messy mix, or just snow beginning on Wednesday.

  • Hands found in stomach of shark suspected of killing Australian tourist, officials say

    The tourist was a “beloved husband and father,” his family said.