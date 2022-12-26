Rare Beauty Launches 3 New Neutral Lip Shades That Selena Gomez Says Are 'Wearable for Every Day'

Rare Beauty Launches 3 New Lip Shades That Selena Gomez Calls 'Strong, Bold, Intense'

Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty is sending you into the new year with even more fun products to wear.

Launching today are three new colors of the Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream for $20 each. For the brand's creator Selena Gomez, the new shades represent a collection of neutrals that she felt were currently missing from the set, which now boasts 15 shades.

"I wanted to add more neutral shades to this collection that are wearable for every day, so we created three new shades: Confident, which is a beautiful rose mauve; Elevate, a light warm beige; and Kindness, a nude pink tone," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. The names, Gomez says, are right in line with the rest of the collection.

"​​Each of the shade names is inspired by positive words and affirmations that inspire me," she shares, referring to Confident, Elevate and Kindness.

Now available in 15 colors ranging from neutral to bright, Rare Beauty's Lip Soufflé Matte Cream is a hydrating lip product that has long-lasting color and a weightless texture. It's a product that Gomez comes back to again and again for her own glam.

"I am wearing Elevate in the campaign and that has become a new favorite," she tells PEOPLE. "It's a great everyday lip color and pairs well with a gloss or a lip balm on top for extra hydration. I also love Inspire, which is bright red. It's a total classic."

Gomez's Rare Beauty glam is on display in the behind-the-scenes Spring 2023 campaign video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. Also included in the video and in the new products are the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, Positive Light Precision Highlighter Brush and Positive Light Under Eye Brightener, which are all available to shop now.

At a press event earlier this month to celebrate the launches, Gomez touched on how she likes to layer her products, including the newest offerings.

Selena Gomez Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty

"What I love about my products is that you really don't need a necessary order," Gomez shared with the group. "You can always add, and you could always take away. … Whether I want to do a full face or if I just want to keep it natural."

She even takes her layering practice to her lip routine, she tells PEOPLE. "I love layering the Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm over the Lip Soufflé if I want more of a glossy look. Together, they are ultra-hydrating and so comfortable on the lips."

While all of these new releases this month are part of the Spring 2023 collection, Gomez tells PEOPLE there's plenty more treats to come. Calling 2023 an "exciting year" for the brand, Gomez says everyone should stay tuned for what she's been working on.

Rare Beauty is just over two years old now, and Gomez previously told PEOPLE that aside from all the products she loves, she's most proud of the "conversation" that she and Rare Beauty "created in the beauty space."

Selena Gomez Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty

"I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone," she said.

But creating a brand that felt approachable to everyone — no matter skin type, age, color or ability — was a daunting task that made Gomez nervous. "I thought that wasn't going to sell," she admitted. She was happy to be proven wrong, though, saying that in the two years Rare Beauty has been in business, she's seen that people "enjoy that you can dress [the products] up or down."

She shared at the press event that she's been enjoying going to the factory where her products are manufactured, seeing how it all comes together, and looks forward to continuing with that in 2023. Perhaps most importantly of all, to her, is the continuing conversation around acceptance in the beauty space and further opening up the talk around mental health and self-love.

"That was another challenge that we threw in there," she told PEOPLE of rolling mental health into her brand and creating the Rare Impact Fund, which provides access to mental health services. "I'm noticing other brands getting on board with mental health, too, and I'm really, really excited about that. If anything, that's the most important part of my brand."