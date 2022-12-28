Rare Beauty Just Restocked the Fan-Favorite Luminizer That Shoppers Say Makes Under Eyes “Light Up

Hurry, they'll go quickly.

Since its launch, Rare Beauty has proved to be a hit in virtually every product category. The Positive Light Under Eye Brightener is particularly popular among fans who've been awaiting its restock since it flew off the shelves after it launched. And now, it’s back in stock in every shade.



The eye brightener is not a concealer, per se; it’s much less makeup-y and a bit more luminous. Featuring a semi-sheer tint with a subtle sheen, the formula could reasonably replace an under-eye concealer if a sheer wash of coverage is all you need, or if you’re going for a truly barefaced, fresh look. “You wouldn’t even know you are wearing anything,” says one shopper; “I am amazed.”



On higher coverage days, the formula layers beautifully over concealer, too, where it adds an extra touch of brightness over without caking or creasing. According to one shopper, “you can totally see my under eyes light up!” The brightener doubles as a natural-looking highlighter: Simply dab onto cheeks and anywhere else you typically would apply it for a super-subtle, healthy looking sheen.

In addition to brightening, the non-drying, creamy formula actually hydrates, making it particularly good for the delicate skin beneath the eyes. Skincare ingredients like vitamin E and white peony, in addition to a blend of skin-loving botanicals, work to soften and soothe. Similarly reminiscent of skin care, the eye brightener features a cooling applicator, which reduces under-eye puffiness on contact.



The brightener comes in six shades, each of which is designed to work across a range of skin tones. Called “flex to fit” shades, it delivers on its promise and seamlessly meld into virtually any skin tone.



If a luminous, lightweight, layerable under eye brightener appeals to you, act quickly. We can’t promise it’ll stay in stock for long, so shop Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Under Eye Brightener before it sells out again.

