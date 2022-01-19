Rare 555.55-carat black diamond, thought to be forged in space, to be sold at online auction

A rare 555.55-carat black diamond, named "The Enigma," has been listed for auction by Sotheby's and is expected to sell for over $6 million.

The diamond was unveiled in Dubai on Tuesday and will travel to Los Angeles from Jan. 24-26 and finally to London on Feb. 2 in time for the online auction, according to Sotheby's press release.

The online sale will run from Feb. 3-9 and will go toward the highest bidder regardless of the price. Cryptocurrency will be accepted as a way of payment, Sotheby’s said.

Black diamonds are created either from a meteoric impact or having "emerged from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth," according to Sotheby’s.

“‘The Enigma’ is a marvel of rarity and size, and its brilliance and high polish are a testament to the delicate and highly skilled undertaking of diamond cutting,” Nikita Binani, a jewelry specialist and head of sale at Sotheby’s London, said in a news release.

For more than two decades, Binani said the diamond has belonged to the anonymous consignor. The shape of the diamond resembles the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Hamsa, a sign of protection, which means five in Arabic, CNN reported.

Not only does the black diamond feature 555.55 carats, it also has 55 facets, which is “a technical feat for one of the toughest diamonds in existence,” according to Sotheby's.

“Its sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the rarest, billion-year-old cosmic wonders known to humankind,” Binani said.

