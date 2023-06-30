Rare 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS In Amethyst Metallic Is Selling Monday On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rare 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Hits the Market.

Phoenix, AZ - Automotive enthusiasts are in for a treat as a highly sought-after 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, one of approximately 2,000 produced, has recently become available for sale. This remarkable sports car, finished in the eye-catching Amethyst Metallic, boasts an array of performance-enhancing modifications that make it a true gem in the automotive world.

Under the hood of this Carrera RS lies a powerful 3.6-liter flat-six engine, delivering exhilarating power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle. Its impressive performance is further enhanced by notable additions such as a Patrick Motorsports lightweight flywheel and RS clutch assembly, as well as a limited-slip differential. Enthusiasts will also appreciate the lightweight 993 RS front suspension components, adjustable KW coilovers, and floating-rotor Brembo brakes that provide exceptional handling and stopping power.

The exterior of this 1992 Carrera RS is a sight to behold, with its Amethyst Metallic finish meticulously maintained and protected by paint protection film. The 18" Fikse wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires add a touch of elegance to the overall appearance. Noteworthy service and maintenance were carried out at Patrick Motorsports, including the installation of a 993 RS Lightweight Wheel Carrier, Hub, and Tie Rod Package, KW Variant 3 coilovers, Brembo brake calipers, and cross-drilled brake rotors.

Step inside the cockpit, and you'll find fixed-back bucket seats adorned with unique pink and purple leather inserts, showcasing the car's individuality. The absence of rear seats, airbags, stereo, and air conditioning highlights the true driver-focused nature of this Carrera RS. Other interior features include a MOMO steering wheel, Recaro seat rails and sliders, and a body-color roll bar. The central tachometer, 300-km/h speedometer, and various gauges provide the necessary information for an exhilarating driving experience.

With only 78,000 kilometers (~49,000 miles) on the odometer, this Carrera RS has been well-preserved over the years. The 3.6-liter M64/03 flat-six engine received recent attention, including the installation of a Patrick Motorsports lightweight flywheel and RS clutch assembly. Additionally, the rear main seal and alternator belt were replaced, and an oil change was performed, ensuring optimal performance for the lucky future owner.

This 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS has an intriguing international history. Originally delivered in Italy, it was later registered for road use in France in 1994. In December 2018, it made its way to the United States through a successful sale on BaT. Finally, in 2022, the current owner acquired this remarkable machine, importing it into Arizona.

This pristine 964 Carrera RS is now available on dealer consignment and comes with comprehensive service records, spare parts, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title confirming its model year as 1994. The Carfax report reveals a history in Washington state, with two entries between 2021 and 2022 and no accidents or damage reported.

Enthusiasts and collectors alike will undoubtedly recognize the rarity and significance of this 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS. With its distinctive Amethyst Metallic finish, performance modifications, and well-documented history, this automotive masterpiece is poised to capture the hearts of Porsche aficionados worldwide. For those seeking an extraordinary driving experience, this Carrera RS is an opportunity not to be missed.

