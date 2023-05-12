Rare 1960 Corvette LeMans Racer Is Selling At Mecum Indy

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This award winning show stopper can be your collection highlight!

Maybe it’s the damage they usually incur during the race or maybe it has to do with some kind of cover up for top automaker officials breaking the rules of the 1960s and secretly sponsoring certain race teams. Either way, all of the greats have their stories of lost cars. For Ford it's Shelby’s “Little Red” Mustang and for Chevrolet it’s this little known Cole, Duntov, and Cunningham Corvette project aimed at conquering the 24-Hours Of Le Mans.

Delivered new to Don Allen Chevrolet in Miami, this Chevy Corvette, chassis number 2272, was raced with the Camoradi USA Racing Team Corvette Le Mans as car no. 4. Camoradi campaigned a Corvette with a factory prepared special racing powerplant designed to Zora Arkus-Duntov specifications. Jim Jeffords won both the 1960 Havana GT and 1960 Cuba GT races in this car, and Fred Gamble and Lloyd Casner won the 1960 Swedish Grand Prix GT. Fred Gamble and Lee Lilley finished 2nd in the GT Class at both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1960. Additionally, American airline pilot Lloyd “Lucky” Casner owned the Casner Motor Racing Division, also known as Camoradi.

After retiring from racing, chassis number 2272 underwent a comprehensive restoration, and has won NCRS American Heritage and Ladies Vote awards, and a National Corvette Museum award. It is a Bloomington Gold display car and was previously on display at the Petersen Museum, and can now highlight your Corvette collection!

This great car is selling at Mecum Indy May 12-20. With over 3000 vehicles expected, this is a must for classic and collector car enthusiasts.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.