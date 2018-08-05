Rare 1955 Mickey Mantle card unveiled in pack opening, owner receives $50K offer

One lucky man is about to be much richer after he became the owner of an extremely rare 1955 Mickey Mantle baseball card.

Chris Rothe, a bookbinder from Maryland, was assigned a random number as a 1955 pack of Bowman baseball cards was opened at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland on Friday.

The crowd was shocked when the 19th card was the Mantle card, and Rothe said he couldn't believe it when he found out he won it.

"My friend told me my face went pale white when I saw it," Rothe told ESPN. "I was weak in the knees."

Rothe, who paid $500 to enter the drawing, said he plans to sell the card and already has an offer for $50,000.

"I have the card in a 3 [on a 10 scale]," he said. "That's good enough. I'll use the money to get a [Roberto] Clemente rookie and maybe get a lower-graded Mantle rookie."

However, the PSA on the card was estimated to be a 9 out of 10, which is why the price for it has skyrocketed. It marked only the eighth time that PSA gave a 1955 Mantle Bowman card a 9 grade.