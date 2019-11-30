Rare 1952 Fausto Coppi yellow jersey up for auction in Italy

Fausto Coppi's 1952 Tour de France yellow jersey

A rare yellow jersey belonging to Fausto Coppi from the 1952 Tour de France, a set of il Campionissimo's pyjamas with his FC initials, and other jerseys worn by Marco Pantani and Felice Gimondi will be sold at auction in Turin on December 5.

According to auctioneer Bolaffi, the Coppi yellow jersey was worn during the 1952 Grand Boucle and has an estimated price of between €20,000 and €25,000. Coppi dominated the 1952 Tour de France completing his second Giro-Tour double, winning five stages the mountains classification, and was a member of the winning Italian team. He wore the yellow jersey for the final 14 days of the race.

Coppi's pyjamas are expected to sell for at least €3,500, while a yellow jersey worn in 1965 by Felice Gimondi in a criterium to celebrate his Tour de France victory has an estimated value of €2,000. Other items such as autographed photographs and race manuals and even a pair of Gimondi's shoes are also up fro auction.

The items can be seen and bought on the astabolaffi.it website. The auction will be held at 3 p.m. CET on December 5 and shown on the internet as part of a wider auction of sport memorabilia that includes Italian football shirts and other valuable items.

The Coppi's pyjamas and other items have been put up for auction by Italian-based British journalist Herbie Sykes. The Coppi yellow jersey and several other items have been put up for auction by Pierino Francese, who ran the Fausto Coppi Fan Club in Vercelli for many years. Letters show he was a friend of post-war cycling mechanic 'Pinella' De Grandi.

The Gimondi jersey, shoes and photographs were put up for auction by Atos Pirovano, once the personal soigneur for the Italian rider who recently passed away. These include an Italian national team sweatshirt, an Italian national champion's race jersey from 1968, a Bianchi-Campagnolo jersey Gimondi wore in 1973 for a criterium.

The Pantani jersey was put up for auction by Herbie Sykes, who received it from Pantani's mechanic Oscar Veneziano. Pantani wore the personalized jersey for the 1999 edition of Milan-San Remo.