Rare 17-Carat Diamond Ring to Be Auctioned Off for Up to $1 Million

The massive diamond, set in platinum and encrusted with smaller baguette-cut jewels, is considered one of the highest-quality stones on the market

Christie's The 17-carat ring, up for auction now at Christie's Online

A rarely-seen 17-carat diamond ring is going up for auction — and the winning bidder is expected to pay anywhere from $700,000 to $1 million.

British auction house Christie’s announced that the massive pear-cut diamond from American jeweler Harry Winston is up for auction online for from March 11 to March 21. According to the Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA) report on the stone, the brilliant-cut center diamond is 17.09 carats, has a rarely-seen D color rating — meaning it’s completely colorless — and both its polish and symmetry were classified as “excellent.”

Additionally, a letter from the GIA reported that the stone is a type IIa — “the most chemically pure type of diamond and often have exceptional optical transparency.” It scored a VVS2 clarity rating. VVS2 is the highest possible rating, and it means that a diamond has very minimal flaws.

Christie's The 17-Carat diamond ring

The ring also has a platinum setting and features tapered baguette-cut diamonds and will be sold with a custom Harry Winston navy blue case, per Christie’s.

Christie's The 17-carat ring

Also up for auction in the March Christie’s Online sale are 200 gemstones, including pieces from Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels. Among them are a 8.2-carat blue sapphire ring, set to go for anywhere from $300,000-$500,000, and a 10.95-carat round brilliant-cut diamond set in gold, which will go for somewhere between $40,000-$60,000.

Several vintage, non-ring pieces are up for auction, too — Bulgari has multi-gem earrings, a brooch and jewelry sets for sale, some of which date back to the 1960s, currently going for between $1,000 and $12,000.

Per a March 6 press release, a majority of the pieces come from two private collections: A Fashionable Life: The Collection of an Elegant Lady and Property from the Collection of Fritz and Lucy Jewett.

“Additionally, the sale presents two charitable collections: Property Sold with the intent to Benefit the PBS Foundation and Property from the Collection of Nate Berkus, with proceeds supporting Financial Aid at Grace Church School located in New York City,” the release noted.

Check out the full collection here.

