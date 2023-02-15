Raquel Welch Has Passed at 82

Her family confirmed that she was battling a brief illness.

Getty Images

Screen legend Raquel Welch has died. TMZ was the first to report the news today and Welch's family noted that her death comes after her dealing with a "brief illness."

Welch rose to fame after back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966. The films catapulted her into the stratosphere and made her an international sex symbol thanks to her wardrobe in B.C. Before that, she had appeared on TV shows like The Virginian, McHale’s Navy, and Bewitched.

She continued to star in films throughout the '60s and '70s and earned a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy in 1974 for her role in The Three Musketeers. She went on to earn her place on lists like the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History and 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century up to the '90s.

Welch was married four times, and her personal life made as many headlines as her movie roles. She married James Welch, who was her high school sweetheart, Patrick Curtis, Andre Weinfeld, and Richard Palmer. She had two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

Read the original article on InStyle.