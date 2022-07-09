Raquel Leviss Says She's 'Nervous' About Filming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules with Ex James Kennedy

Alexis Jones
·3 min read
raquel leviss and james kennedy
raquel leviss and james kennedy

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Raquel Leviss is a little apprehensive about working with ex James Kennedy.

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up to fellow castmate Scheana Shay on her Scheananigans podcast Friday about feeling "nervous" to start filming the show's upcoming tenth season now that she and Kennedy are no longer engaged.

"It's going to be a different dynamic this time," Leviss, 27, told Shay, 37. "And we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Call Off Engagement While Taping Reunion

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Last December while filming the series' season 9 reunion, a source told PEOPLE that Leviss and Kennedy, 30, had ended their engagement after five years of dating. They later confirmed their split in identical Instagram posts two days after the news broke.

Though she has some reservations about filming the hit reality series, Leviss also revealed what she is looking forward to as the show gets ready for its tenth season.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss on Why She Split from James Kennedy, When She Knew They Were Done

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Prepares to Compete in Miss California USA Pagean
Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Prepares to Compete in Miss California USA Pagean

Raquel Leviss/Instagram

"I've gotten really close to you and Ariana [Madix], Brock [Davies] and [Tom] Sandoval and even [Tom] Schwartz," Leviss said, adding: "So it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

On whether VPR fans will see Leviss navigate the dating scene, the Miss California USA pageant contestant – who has already been out on a date with former SUR manager Peter Madrigal – said "that'll be interesting," as it will be part of her overall approach to "embrace myself."

"I feel like I've either painted a picture of what I want somebody to be and then tried to help them become that instead of just being objective and seeing things for what they are," Leviss shared. "Then also being objective with myself and expectations that I have – just a different approach than I've ever had going into filming."

RELATED VIDEO: VPR's James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Say They Stopped Being Intimate Nearly 2 Years Before Split

It was announced in May that Bravo had renewed Vanderpump Rules for a tenth season. News of the new season came nearly two months after series stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their divorce.

At the time of the show's renewal, Leviss had told Page Six, "I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately."

"It has [changed the dynamic]," she continued. "It seems that way, anyway – even though I'm friends with both of them."

Maloney responded to the rumors, writing on a VPR fan page's Instagram post that shared Leviss' remarks, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but tom and I are still friends so whatever."

