Raquel Leviss Auctioning Off Her Lightning Bolt Necklace and Infamous TomTom Hoodie for Charity

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star is purging her past in honor of World Mental Health Day

Rachel Leviss is trying to create some positivity from the fallout of her months-long affair with her former Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

The 29-year-old is auctioning off for charity two tell-tale style items linked to their secret romance: her gold lightning bolt necklace and her infamous TomTom hoodied sweatshirt.

"I’m currently in the process of letting go: letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore," Leviss said in an Instagram Story Tuesday. "And as I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them, I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."

"It’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success," she added. "Yeah, I’m about that right now."



News of the fundraiser comes in honor of World Mental Health Day. All proceeds will go to The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). A second TomTom hoodie, not worn by Leviss, is also included in the bidding.



"I can’t rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause," Leviss said.

Mental health a cause close to Leviss' heart, as she spent two months following the scandal at the The Meadows in Wickenberg, Arizona, where she sought mental health and trauma therapy. She's since declared she's in her "healing era" and chose to go back to her birth name, ditching the moniker "Raquel" that she had adapted when moving to Los Angeles.



Leviss famously wore her TomTom hoodie to day three of BravoCon in October 2022, causing fans to speculate she was referencing her rumored hookup with the bar's other owner, Tom Schwartz.

"[She’s] a fan girl," Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney, 36, wrote at the time — knowing that Schwartz had kissed Leviss during Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding celebrations in Mexico in August 2022 (something Bravo fans would only learn about when season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premiered months lateR). "Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the [Toms]."

That prompted a series of responses from Leviss. “I admit… I am a fan of the [Toms],” she wrote, later clarifing, “I’m definitely a fan of the restaurant… best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! Here to support their business endeavors.”



Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images Raquel Leviss at BravoCon 2022

In the days the followed, Leviss addressed her ensemble once again. “Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes,” she wrote on Instagram. “I also wore it to support BOTH of the [Toms] and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time #sueme #numberonetomstan.”

Around the same time, Sandoval also dressed up in Leviss' BravoCon look for Halloween.

But the TomTom sweatshirt would soon take on a bigger meaning when news of Leviss' affair with Sandovol, 40, broke on March 3 — just a day after Leviss had gifted a copy of hoodie to Andy Cohen during an appearance with Vandeprump Rules pal Scheana Shay on Watch What Happens Live.



Raquel Leviss/Instagram Tom Sandoval dressed as Raquel Leviss while posing alongside her for Halloween 2022

From there, Bravo fans started picking apart all of Leviss' past ensembles looking for signs, soon discovering that she had also worn a lightening bolt necklace to BravoCon similar to one Sandoval had long worn.

Vanderpump Rules cameras captured Leviss buying the lightning bolt necklace, a scene that aired during a season 10 episode. At the time the jewelry was being purchased, Leviss and Sandoval’s affair was yet to be exposed.

It wouldn't be until part three of the Bravo show's season 10 reunion that speculation of the connection was confirmed. When host Cohen, 55, asked if the necklace has “the meaning we all think it does,” Leviss admitted that she decided to get the piece because it “was significant to who [Sandoval] became in my life.”

“I know that's not what anyone wants to hear,” she added.

Bravo; Phillip Faraone/Getty for House of Barrie Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Expressing her complete disbelief at the situation, Lisa Vanderpump told Leviss, "I don't understand this, because you knew it was on camera. It was so provocative. It's just ... [why not have] the conversation with Ariana? It's almost like in your mind you were in some pageant like you were acting a part competing with these other women."



Leviss went on t share it was difficult to watch the scene where she purchased the necklace. “I was cringing so hard watching that back,“ she said, recalling when bought the $780 necklace with former costar Charli Burnett as a “birthday gift to myself.”



Faye Sadou/Media Punch/Alamy Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

Things between Leviss and Sandoval have been far from rosy following the continued fallout from their affair. The two have not spoken to each other in the wake of the reunion. And last month, Leviss decided to publicly block Sandoval on Instagram after he wished her a "Happy Birthday" on the social media platform – sharing a screenshot of the message and and her blocking notice on Instagram Story with a sticker that read, "OK bye!"

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after the blocking, Sandoval said he found Leviss’ move “thirsty.”

"Obviously, I think it's a little immature and petty," he said of his ex's Instagram Story. "To post that you're blocking seems a bit thirsty.”



