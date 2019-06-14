Raptors win first NBA title with thrilling victory over Warriors in Game 6

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.

Say it once, say it a thousand times, make like Bart Simpson and write it all across a chalk board and it may still take some time to sink in. The Raptors have won the final game of the 2019 playoffs, ending the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty with a thrilling 114-110 victory.

When the Warriors escaped Toronto with a Game 5 win after trailing by six with just over three minutes remaining, the two-time defending champions proved they were not going to go away lightly. If the Raptors were going to win their maiden title, they were going to have to earn it.

Lowry lining up a corner 3 at the buzzer to win a championship for the Raptors seemed like a perfect script in that game, but Draymond Green had other ideas. This time around, the five-time all-star had no plans on leaving it so late.

Toronto’s starting point guard came out on fire with 15 first-quarter points including a perfect 4-for-4 from 3 before finishing with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and also helped limit Steph Curry to zero field goal attempts in the first nine minutes. Pascal Siakam, who was a no-show in Game 5 to the extent that head coach Nick Nurse benched him for the final nine minutes of the game, rewrote that script with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

The Raptors’ strategy of selling out on Curry worked wonders in terms of limiting his scoring — he finished with 21 points on 17 shots — but the rest of the Warriors took advantage of the opportunities presented them, beginning with Klay Thompson. The legend of Game 6 Klay continued, as Thompson finished with an epic 30 points on 12 shots before leaving the game in the third quarter after landing awkwardly and hurting his knee on a drive to the rim. He quickly returned to shoot his free throws to ensure he wasn’t ruled for the rest of the game.

Andre Iguodala added 22 points while Green racked up 11 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists to help push this game to the final seconds.

Kawhi Leonard, who arguably waited a little too long to go for the kill against the Warriors in Game 5 with that Jordan-esque stretch of 10 straight fourth-quarter points, began going to work in the third quarter this time around with 10 points in the frame.

When the fourth quarter came, though, it was Fred VanVleet who gave Toronto its biggest moments when the team needed it. He had 12 points in the final quarter, including three massive 3-pointers, before free-throws helped the Raptors to their first-ever championship.

What a time.

Game notes

Listed as questionable heading into Thursday, Kevon Looney ended up making his first start of the post-season.

Klay Thompson drove to the basket late in the third quarter on a fast-break and was fouled as Danny Green attempted to block the dunk attempt. He landed awkwardly on his knee, left the game momentarily before returning to shoot his free-throws, but then left and did not return again.

