Raptors win 6th straight road game. top 76ers 93-88

  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, from left, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, from left, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, tries to get a shot past Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
·2 min read
In this article:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Chris Boucher had 12 points and 14 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their road winning streak to six.

James Harden missed two free throws with the Sixers down 87-86 and missed a driving layup with 59 seconds left and the Sixers down 89-86. The Sixers had the ball with 37.3 seconds left and Joel Embiid lost the ball for a costly turnover.

Scottie Barnes missed two free throws that kept Toronto's lead at 90-88 with 7.1 seconds left.

Harden, though, missed again when he was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive down the lane that crushed the Sixers' comeback bid.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. He shot only 6 of 20 overall from the floor and missed all three 3-pointers. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points and Harden had 17.

Maxey continued to shine as Philly's bundle of energy. His 3 late in the third put the Sixers back in the lead that was just one of a handful of tweet-worthy highlights. His hustle helped the Sixers take a 74-69 lead into the fourth.

The Sixers just couldn't hold onto their leads.

The Raptors outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second quarter to erase a 16-point deficit and take a 57-54 lead into the break. The Sixers got little offensive punch out Embiid and Harden. Embiid missed eight of 12 shots and the two combined for just 16 points. Embiid came in with a slim lead over LeBron James (30.0 vs. 29.8) in the NBA scoring race, and Harden averaged 22.6 points.

It was a needed win for the Raptors as the regular season winds down. The Raptors are fighting for the sixth seed - they started a game back of Cleveland - and want to finish there so they can avoid the play-in tournament for the seven through 10 seeds.

The Raptors had a whopping 20 offensive rebounds and held an overall 56-40 edge on the glass.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Malachi Flynn sat out with a strained hamstring and OG Anunoby missed his 14th straight with a fractured finger. Fred VanFleet sat out with a nagging knee injury, but was expected to play Monday against the Bulls.

76ers: Embiid was questionable with back soreness and could get a rest day Monday when the Sixers host Miami in the back-to-back set. Embiid is an NBA MVP front-runner but at this point, the Sixers are more concerned with keeping their big man fresh for the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play Monday at Chicago.

76ers: Host Miami on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

