What Raptors can and can't take on the road against Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are in Oakland as the NBA Finals shift to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4, and after looking tremendous for one-and-a-half games, they’re back to the drawing board with the series level after two games.

On Monday, news emerged that Warriors guard Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 3 while centre Kevon Looney could be ruled out for the remainder of the series. With Kevin Durant potentially returning for Game 4, Wednesday night is looking like Toronto’s best shot at regaining home-court advantage.

Here’s what the Raptors should be able to learn from the first two games of the Finals that could help them on the road:

Stage presence

The Raptors have been the better team for longer stretches. They have won six of the eight quarters played, and if not for the brutal 18-0 run the Warriors had to open the third quarter of Game 2, we could very well be looking at a 2-0 series advantage for Toronto.

Most encouraging for the Raptors is that they haven’t been intimidated by what is the first Finals appearance for most of this roster, and they’ll need to carry that confidence with them on the road.

That being said, the Raptors simply cannot afford to be as sluggish as they were to start the third quarter against a Warriors team that has a history of being dominant out of the halftime break. The foul trouble they got themselves into may have contributed to their relatively tentative play and that needs to be addressed.

Kyle Lowry must be smarter, Marc Gasol can’t let DeMarcus Cousins look like Al Horford, and they can’t turn the ball over six times while shooting 2-for-15 from the field in an eight-minute stretch. The Raptors can’t be perfect for 48 minutes, but they can’t have their floor be that low either.

Siakam, right, drives against Jordan Bell. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Box-and-one zone defence

Plenty has been made of Nick Nurse’s shift to a box-and-one defensive strategy that helped the Raptors go on a fourth-quarter run and almost steal victory from the jaws of defeat in Game 2.

What is a box-and-one zone defensive scheme? It’s when four defenders form a box around the paint, and one defender stays locked in on the primary ball handler. In this case, it was Fred VanVleet chasing around Steph Curry while the other four defenders lurked.

The main reason this was effective was because — in the absence of Durant and Thompson — the Warriors simply didn’t have enough shooting on the floor to manipulate the scheme. With an under-the-weather Curry being curtailed, the box also allowed the Raptors to take away Golden State’s incredible passing, which saw it finish the game with 34 assists on 38 made field goals.

Quinn Cook, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut o Cousins were the other four players who occupied the floor, and barring the absence of both Thompson and Durant for Game 3, it’s unlikely the Raptors can go to this look again. Trust that the Warriors will absolutely watch film of this scheme and find better ways to attack it if there is a next time as well.

Strong defensive rebounding

Incredibly, the Warriors finished Game 2 with zero second-chance points after 20 in Game 1. Part of that can be attributed to the injury to Looney, who could give only 10 minutes after averaging 3.1 offensive rebounds over his last seven playoff games.

The Raptors also did a good job of taking care of their defensive glass, allowing six offensive rebounds and collecting 78.2 percent of the defensive boards available, a noticeable uptick from the 72.5 percent they’ve averaged for the post-season.

While zero second-chance points is likely off the table, the probable absence of Looney for the remainder of the series and the general lack of size the Warriors present should help the Raptors close out defensive possessions with a board. Cousins was inserted into the starting lineup to provide more spacing, be a scoring and playmaking option out of the elbows, and hasn’t been a major threat on the offensive glass for some time, so, this should be an advantage Toronto can maintain going forward.

Fred VanVleet

Yes, Toronto gets to take VanVleet on the trip to Oakland and should be thrilled about it. Sure, he only shot 2-for-9 in the second half of Game 2, including 1-of-5 from three-point range, but he’s been tremendous in defending Curry through two games and the Raptors will need that effort to continue in order to maintain their hopes of winning the series.

In 56 minutes that Curry has played with VanVleet on the court, the two-time MVP has shot 7-for-23 from the field, including 3-of-12 from three for a minus-7 rating. With VanVleet off, Curry has 20 points in 25 minutes on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. He is a plus-10 in those minutes.

After erupting for 14-of-17 shooting from three over the final three games of the Milwaukee series, VanVleet is 3-for-12 through two games against Golden State and one would imagine the physical exertion on the defensive end is taking its toll. The Raptors will be hoping it’s just some regression.

Fine wine approach

Okay, this isn’t from actual play from Games 1 and 2, but the Raptors have shown over the course of this post-season that they get better as each series wears on. Down 0-1 to the Magic? Won four straight. Down 2-1 to the Sixers? Won three out of four. Down 0-2 to the Bucks? Another four straight.

Over the course of the summer and the trade deadline, president Masai Ujiri banked on an abundance of basketball IQ and that faith has been repaid by several key players over the course of this run to the Finals.

Now, on the flip side, it has also taken a series deficit to bring out the best in the Raptors, but perhaps just the understanding that the margin for error is smaller against a team that’s won three of the last four titles will bring the best out of them for Game 3.

