Follow Live: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are presented with another chance to win their first NBA championship Thursday, squaring off against the Golden State Warriors in the final game at Oracle Arena.

2nd quarter

Lowry gets to the line and sinks both free throws. Shaun Livingston counters with a bucket in the paint. 35-34 Raptors

1st quarter

#WeTheNorth made 7 threes in the 1st quarter, matching franchise record for most in any quarter of a playoff game. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 14, 2019

Lowry responds with another three, but Steph Curry gets one to fall. Ibaka hits a mid-range jumper, with both teams trading punches. After Curry misses a floater off the glass, the Raptors push it in transition and Kawhi gets a mid-range jumper to fall. 33-32 Raptors

DeMarcus Cousins has almost singlehandedly steered the Warriors back into the lead, and is beating up the Raptors inside the paint. 27-26 Warriors

warriors zoning. raps 0-2 — William Lou (@william_lou) June 14, 2019

Thompson isn’t messing around at all and hits a three, but Fred VanVleet responds immediately with one of his own. Marc Gasol sprints down the lane and gets fouled by Alfonzo McKinnie en route to the basket, while McKinnie fails to draw the charge. Gasol gets one of two free throws to fall. 26-22 Raptors

Lowry finds Siakam for an alley-oop in transition off a missed Draymond pass. Klay Thompson responds with a three, however, and it’s a four-point lead. 19-15 Raptors

Siakam drains a corner three, then another three from dead center. He finally misses from beyond the arc, however, and Iguodala gets a floater to fall on the next possession. 17-10 Raptors

the raptors made eight threes in game 5. they already have four threes in game 6. — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2019

SKevon Looney responds with an uncontested dunk. Lowry hits ANOTHER three, and he has all 11 points for the Raptors thus far. However, Andre Iguodala hits a circus shot and gets fouled. 11-4 Raptors

Kyle Lowry attacks the rim on the opening possession, driving for a layup and we’re underway. After the Raptors force a turnover, Lowry steps into a three and drills it. And it really is Kyle Lowry Over Everything, as he hits another three. It’s 8-0 Raptors.

Pre-game

Sarah McLachlan sang O Canada before the game, and the Raptors are ready to go.

Not only is Looney playing, he’ll get the start tonight for Golden State.

Kevon Looney is the Warriors' surprise starter at center — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 14, 2019

The last tunnel shot for Steph at Oracle 😥 pic.twitter.com/Xbp26WMHL6 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2019

Warriors center Kevon Looney will play, despite being earlier ruled out of the series with a collarbone injury. Looney appeared to re-aggravate the ailment during Game 5 but is back again for the Warriors in this elimination game.

Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney will be available for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/67e5PP7ftK — KNBR (@KNBR) June 13, 2019

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse explained why Pascal Siakam didn’t close out Game 5.

Nurse explains why pascal didn’t close Game 5 pic.twitter.com/qEgnGmIenI — William Lou (@william_lou) June 13, 2019

Our own Amit Mann, Kishan Mistry and William Lou are at Oracle Arena for Game 6, while Alex Wong and Vivek Jacob will also be providing coverage. Follow @amit_mann, @_kishanmistry, @william_lou, @steven_lebron and @VivekMJacob.

